Fantasy Basketball Podcast: D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, Andre Drummond to Cleveland, and a crazy NBA Trade Deadline

Welcome back! Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens are here to discuss all things NBA in the latest fantasy basketball podcast. And man, is there a LOT to talk about. The NBA Trade Deadline lived up to its billing with a flurry of late-day trades involving some big names.

The Warriors win the Andrew Wiggins sweepstakes! Oh, and D’Angelo Russell is heading to Minnesota. We'll look at the value of players like Jarrett Culver and Malik Beasley as well. (01:39)

Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III were traded to Philadelphia. Sadly, the move likely ends standard league value for both players. (06:32)

Detroit moves Andre Drummond for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second round pick. Yeah, we can't figure this one out either. With a front-court of Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and now Drummond, Larry Nance, Jr. might struggle for consistent minutes. But Christian Wood is now finally free! Congrats to those who stashed him. (08:12)

Miami traded Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder & Solomon Hill. Winslow is still injured, but should have value when he returns. Miami's productive wing rotation gets better, but there's only so many minutes available between Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr. (11:32)

The Steve Mills-less Knicks dealt Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and a first-round pick. (14:22)

And on Tuesday, we had a 4-team trade in which Clint Capela went to Atlanta, Robert Covington to Houston, Malik Beasley to Minnesota. We'll look at the impact on 6'5 P.J. Tucker, who'll get to matchup against centers like Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid. (16:25)

Then, we'll look at the value of the notable names who were not traded like Derrick Rose, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma, and everyone on the Thunder, Bulls, Raptors, Bucks, and Celtics. (20:30)

And, we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI this week, Ja Morant might need a burner account on Twitter after his comments on Andre Iguodala. And Marc Stein from the NY Times reports that LAL will kick the tires on JR Smith! Has anyone asked LeBron how he feels about that?

