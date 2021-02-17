Fantasy Basketball Pickups - Unleash Saddiq!

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Fantasy basketball analyst Dalton Del Don offers his three pickups for the week including the Pistons forward in line for an expanded workload.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Detroit		+170+4.5O 222.5
Memphis		-209-4.5U 222.5
Game Info

Latest Stories