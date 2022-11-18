Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Last call for Ayo Dosunmu off the waiver wire

By Gabe Allen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

We’re already almost a quarter of the way through the NBA regular season. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’s a good time to stay locked in on your league’s waiver wire in case other managers aren’t all that focused on fantasy basketball over the next week or so. Numerous impactful players are still available in more than 50 percent of leagues. As such, here are six players to consider adding heading into Week 6.

Dosunmu has hit a cold streak, scoring single digits in the last three games. However, there’s no guarantee that Lonzo Ball (knee) will play this season, and Dosunmu has already proven himself to be a well-rounded contributor. With averages of 11.1 points (48.5% FG, 33.3% 3PT, 92.3% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals in 30.1 minutes, he appears locked into a starting role and lots of playing time despite the recent scoring drought.

His rostered percentage has dropped considerably (-9% Last Day), so double-check your waiver wire and scoop him up if another manager lost patience with the budding sophomore guard.

Although oft-injured guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable heading into Friday’s game against the Pelicans, he is already dealing with injury issues. During Brogdon’s recent injury absence, White has stepped up significantly, scoring in double figures in four straight while also contributing across multiple categories.

Consider Derrick White off the fantasy waiver wire. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Like Dosunmu, White has proven capable of stuffing the stat sheet, and he boasts similar averages of 9.4 points (44.0% FG, 40.7% 3PT, 88.5% FT), 3.5 dimes, 3.3 boards, 1.5 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 25.9 minutes. It will be hard to keep him off the floor — especially if he continues to knock down shots from beyond the arc at such an impressive clip — even if Boston’s backcourt becomes healthier as the campaign continues.

Zion Williamson (knee) has already missed his fair share of games this season, but even when he plays, Nance has found a way to remain a factor. He has flown under the radar despite averages of 9.9 points (66.7% FG, 45.5% 3PT, 77.8% FT), 5.8 boards, 2.3 dimes, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.4 threes in 23.4 minutes. Even if he doesn’t see a notable spike in minutes, Nance is worthy of consideration in most leagues, especially for those already rostering Williamson.

Looney isn’t a splashy add by any stretch of the imagination, and he’s perhaps best reserved for deeper leagues. However, he has been a solid source of rebounds (6.9 RPG) and assists (3.1 APG) while maintaining a sky-high field-goal percentage (62.9% FG). The dimes and shooting percentage both represent career highs, plus Looney is also averaging a career high in minutes (23.8 MPG).

It sure doesn’t seem like any of Golden State’s young big men will supplant Looney this season. As such, he’s worth a look for those in need of center depth, especially if you’re already rostering Draymond Green.

Vincent has scored in double figures in seven straight showings. Moreover, Miami will be without Tyler Herro (ankle) for the team’s upcoming road trip. Boasting averages of 12.8 points, 2.9 boards, 2.9 dimes, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes through eight November matchups, Vincent also has sneaky long-term upside since veterans Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have missed a decent number of games over the last few years. Those rostering Herro, Butler or Lowry may be wise to add Vincent, even if it’s only for insurance purposes.

Avdija has been on a tear over the last four games, averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks across 32.5 minutes. Bradley Beal has rejoined the rotation following his recent COVID absence, but there’s a legitimate chance that he will (finally) be traded at some point this season. If you can afford to stash a player with upside, Avdija is worthy of consideration thanks to his versatile skillset and improving shooting stroke.

Even if Beal isn’t moved, it wouldn’t be that surprising if the Wizards opt to run a decent amount of offense through the young point forward given his impressive playmaking ability.

