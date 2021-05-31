Fantasy Baseball's biggest risers and fallers since the start of the season

Dalton Del Don
·7 min read

Last week I did a “second chance” NFBC draft, which has an overall prize. It was the first draft, so zero ADP data was available, making things extra wild. It was interesting to see the difference between drafters valuing what’s happened so far versus pre-season expectations. I went extremely pitcher-heavy early just as I did back in March. As expected, given how MLB has played so far in 2021 (and how pitching stats stabilize faster), others shared the same strategy. Here are the draft results, I’m team No. 5. 

Round-by-round results from a recent NFBC draft.
Round-by-round results from a recent NFBC draft.

Let’s highlight the biggest risers and fallers compared to Yahoo preseason ADP:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Round 1 is something that figures to happen perennially moving forward. Although fantasy managers have to be sad to see the team leave Florida, which had been one of the very best hitter’s parks this season (and where Vlad posted a 1.418 OPS).

• J.D. Martinez went early second and now looks like a bargain in spring with a Yahoo ADP of 78.2 back in March. He’s also recently become OF eligible in most formats.

• I was hoping for Tyler Glasnow in Round 2 but “settled” for Corbin Burnes, who leads MLB starters in CSW

• We’ve finally found a league with a bigger Kevin Gausman fan than me. Round 2!

Jesse Winker’s power is legit, and a strong batting average helps more than ever, but I can’t get on board taking a hitter who doesn’t steal bags this high (23rd overall). This is also jumping his spring ADP nearly 200 spots and 17 rounds based on two months.

• Joe Musgrove and Zack Wheeler both went in Round 3 and have made “the leap” into aces, while Shohei Ohtani was another who unsurprisingly saw his draft value skyrocket since spring. Ohtani is currently the No. 3 ranked fantasy hitter in Yahoo leagues, so Round 3 may have been a bargain actually. He leads baseball in Barrel% and max exit velocity both by a mile.

• Sixteen of the first 29 picks were starting pitchers. There were just 10 SPs in the top-30 Yahoo ADP before the season.

Adolis Garcia and Jared Walsh went from undrafted in most fantasy leagues in March to fourth-round picks here. It’s hard to argue against Garcia’s production, but his K/BB ratio is worrisome. THE BAT X projects a .224 batting average rest of season. Walsh has seen Albert Pujols leave and Anaheim continue to play as arguably baseball’s best hitter’s park for lefties

• With so few elite closers locked into roles (punting any category isn’t an option if you want to compete in the overall component), the top tier rightfully flew off the board rounds 4/5.

• Christian Yelich has disappointed in the power department, but any injury risk was well worth his upside in Round 5. He’s still walking a ton, and the homers could come in bunches if he’s over his back issues.

Trevor Rogers, Carlos Rodon and Alex Reyes made huge ADP leaps, all going in Round 5. While there’s almost no chance either starter will match their performance moving forward, the lefties both rank top-20 in CSW and are absolutely the real deal. Reyes continues to walk a tightrope, somehow allowing just two earned runs all season despite 25 walks over 28.0 innings. At least his main competition for saves may soon see a downtick in spin rate

Kris Bryant is somehow blowing away his previous career-highs both in batting average and wRC+ while approaching age 30.

Francisco Lindor, who was a mid-second round pick in spring drafts, had me briefly veer from my early pitching run. He now calls home to a much bigger pitcher’s park, but Lindor’s real trouble with his new team has been on the road (.492 OPS). It’s been an extremely ugly two months, but Lindor in Round 6 was an easy call for me.

Anthony Rendon had a top-30 ADP but lasted until the eighth round here. His Statcast numbers don’t suggest he’s been unlucky, but Rendon remains a good bet to bounce back. Cedric Mullins went undrafted in fantasy leagues and was taken shortly thereafter in Round 9, so things have changed.

Freddy Peralta has lived up to his late spring ADP helium and has even surpassed his lofty expectations. “Fastball Freddy” ranks top-20 in CSW and could’ve easily gone five rounds earlier in the same Rogers/Rodon tier instead of the 10th round. Hopefully the Brewers offense can start providing their star pitchers more run support.

Buster Posey opted out of last season, and the rested version (another year removed from hip surgery) has returned as the best hitting catcher (181 wRC+) in baseball by a wide margin in 2021. His .331 batting average is simply incredible given his position and the fact the current league-wide BA (.236) is the lowest in MLB history. It’s also crazy Posey is slugging 50+ points higher than his previous career-high at age 34. In a two-catcher format, he was arguably a gigantic steal in Round 10.

San Francisco Giants&#39; Buster Posey follows through with a swing during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Buster Posey is in the midst of a great season after opting out of the 2020 campaign. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Luis Castillo was the SP12 in Yahoo drafts this spring, but it’s easy to see why he slipped all the way to Round 11 with a 7.22 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP so far in 2021. His fastball has weirdly been getting pounded this season, but he’s almost certainly due for better luck (although the Reds’ poor defense and extreme hitter’s park aren’t going away). Castillo was likely a good gamble on regression here.

• We all played a game of chicken with Blake Snell, who was a common early third-round pick during Main Events in March yet lasted all the way to Round 13 here. And that was before he was annihilated in Houston on Sunday. Moving from the AL East to the National League and Petco Park, Snell somehow sports a 5.55 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP. He’s been a disaster and would go even later in drafts today but has too much upside to give up on. Snell has had a really tough schedule but ranks top-25 in CSW and gets an upcoming home start (2.10 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in San Diego this season).

• To say Alek Manoah passed the eye test during his first start would be an understatement. After throwing four straight balls to open his MLB career, the rookie finished with six scoreless innings during a win in Yankee Stadium. Manoah was Toronto’s 2019 first-round pick and was absolutely dominant during limited work in Triple-A this year, posting a 0.50 ERA with a 0.56 WHIP and a 36.4 K-BB% that would lead MLB right now. Manoah went for $300+ in NFBC leagues this weekend and is a must-add in all fantasy leagues. I made a mistake not taking him in Round 18 here.

Dylan Bundy has been a massive disappointment, not only posting an ugly 6.50 ERA but also failing to record a win this season. But that’s come with a 3.19 expected ERA, as Bundy has been incredibly unlucky. He ranks top-15 in CSW, so I was happy to grab him in Round 19, although it’s hard to tell if I could’ve waited longer given his ugly cosmetic stats.

Kenta Maeda in Round 27 felt like a steal, as I wouldn’t mind stashing him on my bench for a bit while he fully healed his groin injury. Only problem is we’ve since learned he’s also been dealing with a hidden arm injury all season, so at least I have an easy first drop decision.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Prospects: May 31

    The latest look at the top prospects in the minors who can help fantasy teams in 2021. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • MLB DFS Plays: Monday 5/31

    Spencer Limbach runs through the best MLB DFS Plays, Bargains, and GPP Pivots for the main slate on Monday, May 31. (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports)

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Monday, May 31st

    Monday, May 31, looks to be leaving most of the wet weekend weather behind. There are a variety of slates today with the holiday, so there should be a little something for everyone. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Monday, May 31st appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on excellent game management, an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo plus a kind draw which saw them avoid the top sides until facing France in the final. They will get no such accommodation this time as they have been placed in the unforgiving Group F containing Germany and world champions France, with Hungary the weakest link. So it is a good thing they have one of the most exciting squads around, full of proven matchwinners to take the burden off Ronaldo. Their list of defenders alone makes for impressive reading. Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements left back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly. Coach Fernando Santos has a wealth of options in holding midfield with a number of top candidates to partner mainstay Danilo Pereira, but it is his attacking options which are the most exciting. Indeed, the only concern for the coach is finding a place in the team for an overflowing list of stars containing Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva as well as the insatiable Ronaldo, who is heading into his ninth major tournament. Ronaldo, who has scored 103 times for his country, is one of few survivors of the Euro 2016 side but a winning thread remains in the current crop of players after they lifted the 2019 Nations League. To Santos, the experience of finally getting over the line could be crucial. “Since I can remember, Portugal always went to tournaments to win, that’s the standard. When I said I was going to Euro 2016 to win, I just verbalised what many thought in the past,” Santos told newspaper Record in May. “The players were surprised but now they believe it. It was not a question of not wanting to, it was because they had never really thought about it and doubted it was possible. But I was convinced if we did certain things and managed to instil in the players the benefits of doing them, we could beat anyone.” If a lack of belief held back previous talented sides containing the likes of Eusebio or Luis Figo, there can be little excuse for the current team, which is both as talented as any that came before it and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage. Portugal Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica) Portugal Euro 2021 fixtures Hungary vs Portugal - Tuesday, June 15 (5pm) Portugal vs Germany - Saturday, June 19 (5pm) Portugal vs France - Wednesday, June 23 (8pm) Group F latest standings

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Helio Castroneves never stopped believing he could win a fourth Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?

  • Naomi Osaka's sister says clay-court criticism prompted media boycott: 'Her confidence was completely shattered'

    Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.

  • French Open 2021: No. 6 Bianca Andreescu upset by Tamara Zidansek in first round

    Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? The two-way star makes himself a meme

    Baseball's resident unicorn stayed hilariously cool and collected during a benches-clearing commotion.

  • Suns reclaim momentum from Lakers thanks to their never-quit characteristics

    Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? It's developed out of love for coach Monty Williams.

  • PGA betting: One bettor took down a $100,000 win on 50-to-1 shot Jason Kokrak to win

    Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.

  • Germany Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man Euro 2021 squad. Mueller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Loew, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first round exit and their losing Nations League performance later that year. But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield any tangible results as the team crashed to their biggest competitive defeat - a 6-0 loss to Spain - as recently as last November. "You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," Loew told an online news conference. "In the defence we did not have the desired stability recently and... experience may have been missing in some games." "Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience," Loew added, also praising Mueller's superb season with Bayern Munich. Mueller has delivered 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga alone, while Hummels has established himself as leader at freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund, forcing Loew into a U-turn. "We want a team bubbling with ambition and passion," Loew said. "A team that gives everything on the pitch to be successful. That is our aim and you can feel it in the team that it wants to be successful at this tournament." Loew also included Monaco striker Kevin Volland, who has not played for Germany since 2016, following a strong season in the French league, as well as Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, who earned his first callup as recently as March. Freiburg defender Christian Guenter also surprisingly made the cut, hoping to add to his only cap from back in 2014. The Germans are in Group F along with Hungary, holders Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich. "I have not yet set a goal for the tournament," said Loew. "This time we don't belong to the absolute favourites like France, for example, but this is not necessarily a burden." "For a tournament it is important to be focused in every game, every game is a knockout game. We play with France then against Portugal. So we want to survive the group stage. If you make the mistake of thinking of a second or third step in advance it may be an obstacle. "If we get through the group and get into a flow then my team can achieve anything," Loew added. Germany Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich ), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) Forwards: Kevin Volland (AS Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea) Germany Euro 2021 fixtures France vs Germany, Tuesday June 15, 8pm Portugal vs Germany, Saturday June 19, 5pm Germany vs Hungary, Wednesday June 23, 8pm Group F latest standings

  • Ben Rothwell down to fight Jared Vanderaa – but says he got told ‘LOL’

    More than 50 fights into his MMA career, one might think Ben Rothwell would be running out of interesting fight options.

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • The 10 best knockouts in UFC Memorial Day weekend history

    Memorial Day used to mean a landmark pay-per-view event for the UFC. We look back at the best knockouts in those 10 cards from 2006-2015.

  • Conley now villain of former team; 76ers on verge of sweep

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis Grizzlies fans cheered Mike Conley earlier this year when he finally earned All-Star recognition in his 14th season. ''Sometimes you live long enough to become the villain, and I've become that for I guess the Memphis Grizzlies now,'' Conley said. Conley is trying to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals, which eluded him during a seven-year playoff run in Memphis.

  • Tennis-Serial French Open loser Medvedev looking to finally clear first hurdle

    World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers frustrate Luka Doncic, roar back to tie Mavs on the road; Nets push Celtics to brink

    Will a home team win a game in this series?