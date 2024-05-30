Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Why is Davis Schneider still on so many waiver wires?

Streamers from the hitting positions are hard to find this weekend, as many teams are set to face the best starters on their opponents’ staff. The outlook is rosier on the pitching side, as there is a handful of widely available streamers who could make a major impact, along with a deep group of serviceable options.

Matchups to Target

Orlando Arcia SS - ATL - #11 2024 - false season 196 AB .240 AVG 5 HR 0 SB .649 OPS

Atlanta’s offense has underachieved this year but could take off this weekend against a mediocre lefty (J.P. Sears) and two weak right-handers. Most of the Braves regulars are already rostered, but Orlando Arcia (17%) and Adam Duvall (10%) are weekend options in 12-team leagues.

Rangers at Marlins

Josh Smith 3B - TEX - #8 2024 - false season 168 AB .280 AVG 2 HR 3 SB .781 OPS

Although the park won’t do them any favors, Texas hitters could succeed during a series in which the lowly Marlins will use two starters with an ERA over 5.50. Josh Smith (32%) and Leody Taveras (12%) have been hitting third and fifth in the lineup respectively, which makes them possible streamers for this series.

Blue Jays vs. Pirates

Davis Schneider LF - TOR - #36 2024 - false season 145 AB .248 AVG 6 HR 3 SB .818 OPS

Toronto catches a huge break this weekend when they miss both of Pittsburgh’s star rookie pitchers during a three-game series. The best Blue Jays to stream are Davis Schneider (23%) and Danny Jansen (25%).

As an aside, the roster rate on Schneider is far too low for someone who is occupying the leadoff spot and owns a lifetime .903 OPS.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Gavin Lux 2B - LAD - #9 2024 - false season 147 AB .204 AVG 1 HR 2 SB .538 OPS

The Dodgers aren’t used to having a mediocre offense, but that was the case in May. But they remain a talented group and are in prime position to get back on track when they face a Rockies pitching staff that ranks last in ERA. The bottom half of this lineup has been ice-cold, but Gavin Lux (9%) and Andy Pages (24%) can be streamed in 12-team leagues.

Matchups to Avoid

Giants vs. Yankees

Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes have been three key starters on a dynamite Yankees staff that includes a bullpen with a 2.98 ERA. The recommendation here is to move all Giants to the bench, including Thairo Estrada and Matt Chapman, who have been effective during May.

Rays @ Orioles

Although Albert Suárez, Kyle Bradish and Cole Irvin are not considered to be aces, they each own an ERA under 3.00 and should use their pitcher-friendly home park to hold the Rays offense in check. There are no must-start Rays for this series, although Isaac Paredes will stay in some lineups.

Reds @ Cubs

The Reds offense has fallen short of expectations this year and is unlikely to reverse course when they play on the road against three talented Cubs starters. Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer are the only two members of this offense who should remain in lineups.

D-backs @ Mets

Arizona has had a rough month offensively and is unlikely to get on track against three Mets starters with an ERA under 3.30. Ketel Marte is the only member of this offense who belongs in all lineups.

Rockies @ Dodgers

Colorado hitters typically struggle on the road and could be even worse than usual when they face three talented Los Angeles right-handers. Aside from desperate exceptions, every member of this lineup should be benched in mixed leagues.

Angels @ Mariners

Los Angeles should struggle to generate much offense against three Seattle right-handers who each have an ERA below 3.50. Taylor Ward can remain active in most leagues, and Luis Rengifo may use his four-position eligibility to gain a spot in some lineups, but the rest of the team’s hitters are marginal options.

A’s @ Braves

Oakland hitters should all be benched against a successful trio of Braves starters: Chris Sale, Charlie Morton and Max Fried. Brent Rooker is the only possible exception, as he is good enough to stay in the lineup in five outfielder leagues.

Seeking Saves

Daniel Hudson (Los Angeles Dodgers, 32%)

Daniel Hudson RP - LAD - #41 2024 - false season 21 IP 3 SV 2.57 ERA 23 K 2 BB

Hudson will soon be supplanted from the closer’s role by Evan Phillips, who may return from the IL tomorrow. But the veteran might squeeze out one more save over the weekend, as Los Angeles could sweep the lowly Rockies and may not be willing to use Phillips right away on back-to-back days.

Seeking Steals

Dylan Moore SS - SEA - #25 2024 - false season 138 AB .232 AVG 6 HR 8 SB .813 OPS

Despite being a major fantasy factor during May (5 HR, 3 SB, 16, RBI, 12 R), Moore remains available in roughly half of Yahoo leagues. The multi-position asset could swipe another bag over the weekend at the expense of Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who has allowed more steals than anyone else at his position.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.