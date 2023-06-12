Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: How to navigate a tough week for matchups

This is going to be a tough week to generate fantasy offense. I struggled to find three lineups to target this week, while it was easy to label six clubs that I would avoid. The streamer situation on the pitching side isn’t much better, as there are a few great options but a low volume of pitchers to choose from overall. Mostly, this is a week to start your usual stars while looking to make 1-2 smart waiver wire additions.

Matchups to Target

Rays @ A’s

Hitters on Tampa Bay are far and away the top targets for the week, as they will bring an offense ranked second in baseball in runs scored into a four-game series against a team with a 6.39 ERA. In order, Luke Raley (31% rostered), Jose Siri (18%) and Harold Ramirez (49%) are my favorite streamers for this series.

Philadelphia plays on each of the next four days, with three of those contests coming against a starter with an ERA over 4.30. This is an offense that has disappointed overall, but Bryson Stott (63%) can be given the benefit of the doubt during the coming days.

Royals vs. Reds

An unremarkable Royals lineup could be more productive than usual when they face three vulnerable Reds starters. This is a good time to give Nick Pratto (11%) a chance, while MJ Melendez (66%) is a good streamer in one-catcher leagues.

Matchups to Avoid

Angels @ Rangers

Los Angeles could be stymied by four tough Texas starters (Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Nathan Eovaldi). Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are the only Angels who should be active in 10-team leagues, while Hunter Renfroe and Luis Rengifo can be considered in 12-team formats.

Marlins @ Mariners

In addition to having to deal with pitcher-friendly Safeco Field, Miami’s hitters will be in for tough sledding against a trio of skilled righties (Bryce Miller, George Kirby, Luis Castillo). Luis Arráez can stay active everywhere, while Bryan De La Cruz, Jorge Soler and Jesús Sánchez still deserve attention in 12-team formats.

Brewers @ Twins

Milwaukee plays just two games over the next four days, and the pitching matchups are above average in difficulty. Christian Yelich is the only Brewer who should be started this week in 10-team leagues.

Hitters on both teams should be avoided, as they face each other for just two games, and have to deal with difficult right-handers Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres are the only shallow-league starters from this series.

Padres vs. Guardians

The Padres may struggle to score against three Guardians starters with a sub-3.35 ERA and a relief corps that ranks second in baseball. Beyond Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr., this is an unappealing group for the coming days.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple of extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

Chas McCormick vs. Patrick Corbin (Tuesday): McCormick has tormented lefties throughout his career (.904 OPS) and has just enough speed to swipe a bag against Corbin, who ranks eighth in baseball with 11 steals allowed this season.

Nico Hoerner vs. Rich Hill (Thursday): Those in shallow leagues will want to have Hoerner active against Hill, who is one of 13 pitchers to have allowed at least 11 steals this season. Hoerner has fared well against southpaws and ranks 12th in baseball in swipes.

Big Boppers

Looking to add a homer or two to your total this week? Consider streaming one of these players.

TJ Friedl vs. Jordan Lynch (Tuesday): The left-handed-hitting Friedl has hit all but one of his dozen career homers against righties, which puts him in prime position to go deep vs. Lyles, who is tied for the Major League lead in homers allowed.

Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander vs. Yusei Kikuchi (Thursday): Both Mountcastle and Santander have produced an OPS over 1.000 against left-handers this season. They are great candidates to rip a round-tripper against Kikuchi, who sits in a tie for the major league lead in homers allowed.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Monday to Thursday, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.