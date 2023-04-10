Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: With Andrés Muñoz down, Matt Brash is among priority pickups

The following players are widely available in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball formats and may be worth grabbing, depending on your league’s depth.

Francisco Álvarez, New York Mets (35% rostered)

New York’s top prospect was called up over the weekend with Omar Narváez out at least the next two months with a calf strain. Álvarez will split work behind the plate with Tomas Nido and also see time at DH, so it will take some patience before he’s catcher eligible. Álvarez is likely to hit toward the bottom of the lineup when he’s playing, and New York is one of MLB’s best pitcher’s parks, so he’s a better option for two-catcher and/or deeper fantasy leagues. But Álvarez has “70” grade power, and catcher is by far the thinnest fantasy position, so there’s also real upside here. Álvarez smacked 27 homers across Double and Triple-A last season over just 411 at-bats, and THE BAT X is projecting a 115 wRC+ over the rest of the season.

Straw was one of fantasy’s bigger busts last season but is now looking like the player many expected him to be in 2022. He offers zero power and is clearly playing over his head right now, but Straw has struck out as often as he’s walked, and his BB rate is in the top 6% of the league. His strong defense (and contract) has led to him starting every game so far, and he once stole 70+ bags in the minors. With steals way up across the league, fantasy managers need more of them to compete in the category; Straw is on pace to swipe 97 bags this year.

Lowe struggled mightily at the plate last season after he was a popular waiver wire add when called up to Tampa Bay. But he’s getting regular playing time against right-handers to open 2023 with Kevin Kiermaier gone, and he’s looked far better at the plate (including a 12.5 K%). It’s obviously been a tiny sample, but Lowe is a former first-round pick with real power/speed potential. Batting average remains a risk and he’s likely to sit against most lefties for now, but Lowe has 25/25 upside and is available in more than 95% of Yahoo leagues.

Arcia’s strong start has him locked in as Atlanta’s new starting shortstop. He’ll regress some, but Arcia is hitting the ball harder and will continue to benefit from the Braves lineup; Arcia has scored nine runs over just 10 games this year despite hitting eighth. Eligible at 2B, SS and OF, Arcia remains available in nearly half of Yahoo leagues.

Brash blew Sunday’s save, but he’s fully on the fantasy radar with Andrés Muñoz going on the IL with a shoulder strain. Paul Sewald becomes the favorite to close in Seattle, but Brash is right there as well. He’s sporting a whopping 44% K%, and a 0.96 FIP accompanies his 5.06 ERA. Brash needs to be added in deeper formats by fantasy managers searching for saves.

If all goes well during Monday’s rehab start, Bello could join Boston’s rotation this weekend. He posted a highly intriguing combination of a 12.4 K/9 with a 3.4 GB/FB rate in Triple-A last season and has a chance to emerge as one of Boston’s best starters in 2023. Bello is available in 90% of Yahoo leagues but should quickly become a popular add.