Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sal Frelick leads pickups ahead of Week 17

As the weekend approaches, there's a lot of value sitting on fantasy waiver wires that can help managers in the short term or potentially stick around for much longer. Below I'll break down six players widely available in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball leagues I'm targeting ahead of Week 17.

Breaking the 50% rule a bit here, but that's OK; Casas has earned it. He's been on a heater lately, ranking as the 59th-best player in fantasy baseball over the past month.

I REPEAT! NOBODY IS HOTTER THAN TRISTON CASAS RIGHT NOW!



410 FT DEAD CENTER!



pic.twitter.com/SdoPurEjb8 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 27, 2023

He's batting .353 over that span, ripping off six dingers in the past two weeks, with 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Just an absolute tear.

Per Fangraphs, Casas has nearly doubled his barrel rate compared to last season (up to 14.6%) and increased his exit velocity to 91.7 and hard-hit rate to 46.7%. He also has the 10th-best wRC+ amongst all 1B in baseball at 126. He's starting to look like a poor man's Matt Olsen, so he should not be on waivers.

He's tearing the leather off the ball, slugging .895 over the past two weeks, with a .432 on-base percentage and 1.327 OPS. His multi-positional eligibility is incredible for fantasy, and he's been spending most of his time between DH, first and third base.

The knock on Flores is that he's still in a platoon despite posting a solid .263 BA and slugging .517 against right-handed pitching. It's becoming increasingly more challenging to bench him however, as he's one of the hottest hitters in baseball. He should be rostered in over 50% of leagues.

Frelick made his MLB debut just six days ago and is already impacting the Brew Crew. He's scored a run in his first five games as a pro and is batting a ridiculous .417/.556/.667 with a 1.222 OPS to begin his career. He has one home run over that span and has shown exceptional plate discipline, drawing five walks in as many games. He's going to regress, but he's consistently batted between the fourth and sixth spots in the lineup, so there's both potential and upside for Frelick to have staying power in 12-team leagues for the next week. We have yet to see his speed on display, but he stole eight bases in AAA before being called up.

In a stunning after-hours trade, former Mets closer David Robertson was dealt to the Miami Marlins for a couple of minor leaguers Thursday night. Ottavino should take over as the primary closer as he's tallied six saves with 11 holds for the Mets this season. Brooks Raley may eat into some late-inning work, but Ottavino has more experience and is the preferred target if you're looking for saves.

Don't expect much from him in the K's department, though, as his K/9 rate is his lowest since 2013. The Mets are beyond underwhelming, but with so few closers available on waivers, Ottavino should be rostered in most leagues.

The D-Backs are in the thick of a tight race in the NL West and are a half-game out of an NL wild-card spot. The Arizona bullpen has been disappointing for much of the season as one of 11 teams with a save percentage below 59%. Enter Ginkel, whose 2.31 ERA through 39 innings is the lowest of any reliever for the D-Backs who's registered at least three saves this year.

Ginkel's K percentage is the lowest of the group at 22%, but he's been stellar since entering high-leverage situations. Since becoming the closer on July 18, he's recorded three saves with a 1.80 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across five innings. He's ranked 120th over the last month in H2H formats, and that could climb even higher with continued success as the closer.

Johnny Cueto, SP, Miami Marlins, 8%

If you're looking for a streamer this weekend, look no further than Cueto. Since coming off the IL on July 10th, he's given up one run across nine innings, along with an effective 9 Ks and 0.56 WHIP. Luckily for him, he'll face the Detroit Tigers, who rank in the bottom-10 in batting against RHP this season.

And it's even worse on the road for Detroit, ranking dead last in the MLB with a .211 BA against righties. Cueto is worthy of a spot start on Saturday and could hold onto the fifth spot in the rotation (assuming Eury Pérez stays in the minors).