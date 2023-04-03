Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Rays duo leads priority pickups

The following players are widely available in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball formats and may be worth grabbing, depending on your league’s depth.

Jose Siri, Tampa Bay Rays (5% rostered)

Siri flew under the fantasy radar during most fantasy drafts despite being the fastest player in baseball who also hits the ball hard and has a new everyday job. THE BAT X projects 15 homers and 20+ steals over just 460 ABs, but there’s a real chance Siri plays far more than that thanks to his elite defense replacing the departed Kevin Kiermaier in center. Siri somehow remains available in 95% of Yahoo leagues despite already homering and swiping a bag over the season’s first three games. Siri once had 46 steals in fewer than 500 ABs as a 21-year-old, and with stolen bases way up, fantasy managers are going to need more of them.

Márquez is tricky since he still has to pitch in Coors Field when at home — and the already spacious park could become an even bigger problem for pitchers with league-wide BABIP up thanks in part to the no-shift rules. He also gets a tough matchup next while scheduled to throw against the Dodgers in LA this week. But patient fantasy managers in deeper leagues need to take notice of just how effective Márquez has been throwing.

He was strong during his season debut against a tough Padres lineup after recording a 20:2 K:BB ratio with a 0.53 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in the spring. He posted a 3.34 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP on the road last season, and his average fastball velocity was up to 96.1 mph during his first start in 2023. Márquez is best used away from Coors Field (and when not facing the Dodgers), but he’s become intriguing for those in need of pitching; his fantasy value would jump significantly if he were traded at the deadline.

Duvall’s roster percentage has jumped more than 20% after a big weekend (currently the No. 1 ranked player in Yahoo!), so he may no longer be available in your league. Nonetheless, Duvall should’ve been rostered in competitive leagues before the hot start, as he’s just one season removed from swatting 38 homers and leading the league in RBI (113). He also saw a big upgrade in parks after moving to Boston.

He remains a major batting average risk, but Duvall is settling in the middle of the Red Sox’s lineup between lefties who get on base. It’s a terrific situation while now playing in Fenway Park, which has led the American League in boosting runs scored (+19%) and batting average for righties (+11%) over the last three seasons. And Duvall's defense in center field should keep his bat consistently in Boston’s lineup throughout the inevitable colder stretches.

Megill is back on the fantasy scene while getting an opportunity in New York’s starting rotation with Justin Verlander suffering an injury. Megill had a 2.43 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP with a 9.7 K/9 rate in his first six starts last year before an implosion and injuries ruined the rest of his season, but he entered 2023 down 15 pounds. Megill had strong peripherals during his first start of the year, and he gets Miami again during his second turn. Helped by one of the best pitcher’s parks in baseball and a team projected to approach 90 wins, Megill is worth adding in all fantasy leagues.

Zach Eflin, Tampa Bay Rays (40%)

If Eflin is somehow available in your league, go add him even in shallow formats. Health always remains a worry, but he’s flashed potential before and appears to have been unlocked by Tampa Bay. The Rays have a history of improving pitchers, and Eflin dominated during his debut with the team (admittedly in a favorable matchup). Finally locked into a starting rotation and relying more on his cutter, Eflin looks primed for a major breakout in 2023.

Mitch Garver, Texas Rangers (10%)

Garver is somehow still available in 90% of Yahoo leagues despite having catcher eligibility and something close to an everyday role thanks to the DH. Garver has belted 23 homers in fewer than 400 at-bats over the last two seasons and is far healthier now. Catcher remains by far the thinnest fantasy position, and Garver owns a higher career wRC+ (120) than J.T. Realmuto (112).

Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers (6%)

Turang is a former first-round pick who’s now Milwaukee’s starting second baseman. He has “70” grade speed and has already swiped two bags to open the season. Turang had a strong BB% rate throughout the minors and sports a 1:3 K:BB ratio to start 2023. A middle infielder with a strong pedigree and stolen base potential, Turang remains available in more than 90% of Yahoo leagues.