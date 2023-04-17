Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Brett Baty leads new faces among add candidates

The following players are widely available in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball formats and may be worth grabbing, depending on your league’s depth.

Brett Baty, 3B, New York Mets (51% rostered)

Baty is reportedly getting recalled to the Mets on Monday, so he won’t be available in most fantasy leagues much longer. Baty is a top-50 prospect with 70-grade power who’ll likely get a shot as New York’s new starting third baseman. Rookies are always a crapshoot, but he was off to an incredible start in Triple-A (239 wRC+) with a combined seven homers/steals over 35 at-bats. Baty will have to hit in one of the best pitcher’s parks, although for whatever a six-game sample is worth, moving in the right field fences during the offseason has resulted in a more favorable place to hit for lefties early on.

Baty’s exit velocity was through the roof in the minors, and systems are projecting him to be an above-average hitter immediately (with Steamer projecting a 120 wRC+ rest of season). Add the rookie in all fantasy leagues.

Taj Bradley, SP, Tampa Bay Rays (30%)

Bradley should become a fixture in Tampa Bay’s rotation with Jeffrey Springs out for at least two months with an arm injury. Bradley’s K rate fell after a promotion to Triple-A last season, but the 22-year-old has legit stuff, as the rookie recorded a 40% K rate and a 34.6% CSW during his first start in the majors. It also helps to play for a Rays team that’s racking up wins. He’s slated to start next in Cincinnati, so don’t be discouraged if he struggles pitching in one of baseball’s best hitter’s parks. Bradley could easily be a top-40 fantasy starter (if not better) moving forward, and he remains available in 70% of Yahoo leagues.

The Angels had seemingly left open their shortstop role for Neto, but most assumed that opportunity would come later this season. The rookie has instead been called up to the majors less than a year after being drafted, and the top-15 pick was a decorated college hitter who theoretically could be ready to help sooner. Neto had six homers/steals over just 27 at-bats in Double-A to open 2023, and the Angels have said they will give him a chance as the team’s everyday SS moving forward. Neto is worth adding in deeper fantasy leagues.

Boston is temporarily going with a six-man rotation, but Whitlock should be a fixture over the rest of the season. Fenway Park and Boston’s poor defense do him no favors, but Whitlock should still be added in fantasy leagues; pitching becomes even more of a priority with offense up across the league in 2023. Some of it has come out of the bullpen, but Whitlock owns a career 21.3 K-BB% over 160+ innings in the majors — that would’ve ranked top-10 among starters last season.

Kepler hit 36 homers in 524 at-bats in 2019 and is one season removed from totaling 29 homers/steals in just 426 ABs. Injuries remain an issue, but Kepler just returned from the IL and will be a regular in Minnesota’s lineup. He’s off to a slow start at the plate, but THE BAT X projects a 118 wRC+ rest of season. Kepler is a good hitter who’s widely available in fantasy leagues.

For those in deeper leagues, Isbel continues to hit toward the middle of Kansas City’s lineup and in a home park among the leaders in boosting batting average and run scoring over the last three seasons. Isbel has an ugly .609 OPS to open the year, but he’s cut down his Ks and also sports a .286 expected batting average to go along with a Hard Hit% in the 84th percentile. THE BAT X projects Isbel to rack up 27 homers/steals over 415 ABs rest of season.