Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: MLB's top prospect Jordan Walker is back in our plans

You have fantasy needs; we offer fantasy solutions. Let's begin with a prospect returning to the majors following a short (and arguably undeserved) absence...

Walker is being recalled by the Cards, which of course means he should be recalled by any manager who dropped him. You'll recall that Walker was an absolute terror in spring training, then opened the season hitting .274 with two homers and two steals over his first 20 games before he was unceremoniously sent down to Memphis. He's been feasting recently at Triple-A, to no one's surprise. He's an elite prospect with exceptional power and 20-steal speed coming off a big year at Double-A (.306/.388/.510).

Top @Cardinals prospect (MLB No. 1) Jordan Walker's fourth homer of the year for the @memphisredbirds goes 430 feet: pic.twitter.com/8QnJJWLkBa — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 1, 2023

This is a race-to-the-wire fantasy event, people. Go make the Walker add before continuing to scroll.

Pratto hasn't typically been a high-average hitter over the course of his professional career, but he's slashing .295/.398/.429 for the Royals at the moment and he's been elevated to the leadoff spot. He displayed respectable on-base ability and double-digit stolen base potential throughout his minor league career, so his current batting order situation might just stick. Pratto slugged 36 bombs in the high minors back in 2021, then another 17 over 82 games at Omaha last season.

He's reaching base at a .379 clip as KC's leadoff hitter so far, which is plenty promising. It's not ridiculous to think the 24-year-old has another 20 homers and maybe 6-10 steals in him this year.

If you're among the thousands of fantasy managers who ditched McCarthy at any point following his demotion to Reno ... well, it's understandable. He had slipped into a platoon role in April and was batting just .143 when he was sent down (having had no luck at all on balls-in-play). It's not easy holding an outfielder indefinitely after such a disastrous opening month.

McCarthy raked in the minors, however, hitting .333/.419/.533 with four homers and four steals over 22 games. He's now back in the big leagues and his luck has clearly turned — every day, it's another two hits and two steals. Go get him while he's still widely available.

This is beginning to feel like a legit leveling up by De La Cruz. He's currently slashing .295/.348/.456 with seven homers and 10 doubles over his first 53 games. De La Cruz is stinging the ball lately, hitting either at the top or in the heart of the batting order.

Say goodbye 👋👋



Bryan De La Cruz sends one DEEP into the night! pic.twitter.com/RRlCt3DnYd — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) May 30, 2023

His walk-rate is trending in the right direction and he delivered a .337 average and .939 OPS in May. Production like that is certainly worth a flier.

Schmitt was scorching-hot upon arrival in the big leagues, producing four multi-hit games in his first five, and he's only barely slowed down. With 85 plate appearances now in the books for the Giants, he's still hitting .325, he's stolen two bags and he's cleared the fence twice. Schmitt hit 21 homers in the minors across three levels last season, so there's position-appropriate pop to his bat. Someone in any deep-ish, competitive league should be able to use a player with his talents, eligible at multiple roster spots.

I'm just here to co-sign Pianowski's position on Alzolay. This is the most interesting (and least harmful) relief pitcher the Cubs can offer. The fantasy ratios are sparkling (2.33 ERA, 0.89 WHIP) and he's striking out a batter per inning. Alzolay also earned the team's most recent save, a two-inning, 4-K effort against the Rays. He's clearly in the ninth inning picture for Chicago, even if he's not yet the official named closer.

We're still waiting for Sears' first win of 2023, but, hey, that's life in the A's rotation. The left-hander has pitched reasonably well, striking out 54 batters over 59.2 innings while maintaining a WHIP of 1.07. He's allowed just four runs over his last three starts, despite facing Atlanta, Seattle and Houston. Sears has a friendly two-start week ahead (at Pit, at Mil), so it's a good time to give him a test drive.