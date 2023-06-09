Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Last call for AJ Smith-Shawver

Even the best rosters can use the occasional upgrade. Here are five players who can enhance your fantasy life ...

Jones is officially binging, having delivered four multi-hit games in his past six while stealing a base in three straight. He opened his season hitting an obnoxious .356/.481/.711 at Albuquerque, with a dozen homers and five steals over 39 games. Somehow, he has kept up the pace since joining the Rockies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We shouldn't have to give you a hard sell on a blisteringly hot slugger who does his home hitting at Coors, right? Good. Go get him.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, Cincinnati Reds (14%)

Just in case you thought the Reds were finished enhancing their lineup with elite prospects following the Elly De La Cruz call-up ... well, no, they most certainly are not. Encarnacion-Strand can't be far behind. He's a potential high-impact bat you can add before the eventual post-promotion frenzy. If you need a power boost, this is your guy:

Encarnacion-Strand is currently slashing .352/.408/.716 (!) at Louisville, with 15 homers, 12 doubles and 39 RBI. Last year, he hit .304/.368/.587, and he cleared the fence 32 times in 122 games across two minor-league levels.

Advertisement

His arrival, whenever it happens, is going to be a problem for Tyler Stephenson in terms of playing time, but that's a small concern. Encarnacion-Strand should be stashed by someone in your league ahead of his debut.

At 24, Wiemer is probably getting a little old to continue calling himself "Joey." But that's one of the only negatives we can identify to this point in his breakout season. Injuries created a path to playing time for Wiemer, and he has taken full advantage of the opportunity.

After Wednesday's four-hit, two-homer performance ...

... he's up to eight bombs on the season, along with nine steals. He's riding a nine-game hitting streak, too. Wiemer is coming off a year in which he hit 21 home runs and swiped 31 bags (in 34 attempts) in the high minors, so he has an exceedingly fantasy-friendly profile. He won't hit for average, but he can deliver various other fantasy goodies.

Advertisement

If you happen to play in a fantasy league that uses on-base percentage in place of (or in addition to) batting average, then Noda should probably already be on a roster. He's reaching base at a .415 clip for the A's while batting at or near the top of the order, and his career minor-league OBP is .407. He also has four multi-hit games in his past five, so he has been scorching-hot at the plate. Noda hit 25 homers at Triple-A last season and 29 the year before at Double-A, so there's pop in his profile, too.

Smith-Shawver graduated from high school in 2021 as a two-sport Texas Tech commit, very much a developmental prospect who'd never focused year-round on baseball. He opened this season at High-A Rome, nowhere near the big leagues.

Advertisement

Yet here we are. This weekend, the 20-year-old right-hander will make his MLB starting debut against the Nationals in a relatively friendly matchup.

.@Braves' No. 4 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver struck out 7 for the @mbraves and has yet to give up a run in 21 innings this season: pic.twitter.com/hkRQAJ5VSw — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 14, 2023

It has been an incredible rise through the system for Smith-Shawver, who has simply been terrific at every stop. He struck out 45 batters in 33 minor-league innings this season and 103 in 68 2/3 IP the year before in the Carolina League. His fastball/slider combo has been devastating. Any fantasy manager searching for wins and Ks should give him a test drive. Go check if he's still available.