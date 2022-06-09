Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: If you have roster needs, we have pickup options

Come get these fantasy adds while they're hot and fresh, people. All players hyped here are currently available in at least 60 percent of Yahoo leagues and all are approved for immediate use.

Diego Castillo, RP, Seattle Mariners (18 percent rostered)

Do you like saves? Do you need 'em? Well, Castillo has converted the last two chances for the Mariners. He was a mess for roughly three weeks in May, as his early season ERA ballooned to 9.00, but he's been untouchable in recent outings. In fact, over his last seven appearances dating back to May 23, he's thrown 8.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 14. Have a look at Wednesday's dominance:

Castillo may not see every save opportunity for Seattle moving forward, but he's now pitching well enough to help regardless of his role.

Alex Lange, RP, Detroit Tigers (5%)

And while we're on the topic of relief pitchers who can help based purely on the quality of their innings, let's mention Lange. Here's a 98 mph pitch with nearly two feet of run ...

Alex Lange, Ridiculous 98mph Front Door Two Seamer. 😲



22 inches of run. pic.twitter.com/q5cmVwaiMe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 6, 2022

... and I just don't know what any human batter is supposed to do with that. Lange has struck out 27 hitters in 23.1 innings so far this season, producing an ERA of 1.54. He isn't closing, but recently he's had the eighth. So he's closing adjacent — the pre-closer, if you will.

Lange has been terrific. You need to focus on K-rate in most Yahoo leagues due to seasonal innings caps, so Lange is definitely of interest.

Roansy Contreras, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates (39%)

It's wild that Contreras remains available in a majority of Yahoo leagues. He should be universally rostered, yet there he is, unattached in nearly two-thirds of all leagues. That is some serious negligence. I'm just gonna keep doing my part, writing him up each week until he gets the respect he deserves. Contreras has a blazing fastball and cruel breaking stuff, which we've highlighted in many previous hype pieces. Here's another look:

Roansy Contreras, 3 First Inning Ks...with 2 Swords. ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/06nlcPgnfp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 4, 2022

Contreras takes a 1.03 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 into Friday's start against Atlanta. Add him in any league in which good players are helpful.

Spencer Strider, RP, Atlanta Braves (37%)

The guy opposing Contreras on Friday is Strider, a flame-throwing right-hander who's worked his way into Atlanta's starting rotation. He's whiffed 49 batters in 32.2 innings, which is probably all you need to know about him. Strider has also produced useful fantasy ratios (2.76, 1.16) in a season split between the rotation and bullpen. He's all kinds of fun, clearly worth a spot on someone's roster in almost any format.

Spencer Strider

Tommy Pham, OF, Cincinnati Reds (40%)

OK, sure, Pham is a little, um ... volatile. But he's also a well-established power/speed combo player with multiple 20/20 seasons on his resume. He's homered seven times and swiped four bags while hitting third for Cincinnati so far this season.

This is a useful piece.

I'm not recommending that you invite him to your 12-team, half-PPR league with the $100 buy-in, but I do think he can help your fantasy baseball squad.

Luis Garcia, 2B/SS, Washington Nationals (6%)

Multi-position middle-infield eligibility from a guy hitting .333? Um, sure. Yes, please. The 22-year-old Garcia was batting .314 with eight homers and an .899 OPS at Triple-A earlier this season, so he can help across multiple categories. Here's hoping he vaults up a few spots in the Nats' batting order soon.

Gabriel Moreno, C, Toronto Blue Jays (15%)

OOOOH. Here's a fun one. Moreno is getting called up from Triple-A after Danny Jansen hit the IL with a fractured finger. The 22-year-old top prospect had been raking at Buffalo, slashing .324/.380/.404 over 150 plate appearances. Last year, Moreno hit a ridiculous .367/.434/.626 in the minors, receiving most of his at-bats at Double-A.

Obviously, the Jays have a scorching hot backstop in the lineup already, with Alejandro Kirk hitting like an All-Star. So it's possible Moreno's playing time will be limited. Still, when a consensus top-10 prospect gets the nod, you can't just shrug and take a wait-and-see approach — at least not in deep, competitive leagues.