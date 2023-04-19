Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer: Why it's time to deal Shohei Ohtani away

The concept of buying low and selling high is the most basic one in a fantasy sports trade market. But within this concept, there are plenty of nuances.

Buying low is the easy part of trade decisions because it usually involves a degree of optimism, which makes us feel good. It’s fairly easy to find the buy-low options. Simply look for players who are off to slow starts but have a solid track record for success and are at an age where a rapid decline doesn’t really make sense. And those who are willing to put in an extra bit of research can look for players who are struggling with their fantasy-related stats but are shown to have been unlucky when looking at advanced metrics.

Most managers can quickly look through the player pool, find a few names who scream, “This player will soon turn things around,” and then start crafting a trade offer.

In years of writing these articles and dishing out advice in chat sessions, I have found that selling high is the hardest thing for fantasy managers to do. It’s the fantasy version of looking a gift horse in the mouth. The manager drafted a player who is greatly exceeding expectations, which feels awesome. But to sell high, the manager needs to conclude that the player is not going to be able to maintain his recent success in the long run. That’s a tough pill to swallow, as it’s a negative viewpoint on something that is otherwise going very well. And of course, every breakout season begins with a surprisingly hot start. But I can tell you that during my 25 years of playing fantasy baseball, most hot starts have flamed out as the season progressed. Once again, the nuance of separating the fool’s gold from the real thing is the key to victory.

I’ve listed a few players below whom I believe are poised to eventually get a reality check on their hot starts to the season. Those who disagree should keep them on their roster, but I hope that many of you will consider floating their names in trade talks in the coming days.

Well, if I’m going to recommend selling high, I might as well come out swinging!

The hype train on Ohtani was speeding out of control after the WBC, and his hot start to the season has only made his bandwagon grow larger. The hitting version of this unicorn should be fairly priced right now, but on the pitching side, Ohtani has walked 13 batters across 21 innings while benefiting from a .154 BABIP and a 90.9 percent strand rate. My goal in trading Ohtani as a pitcher would be to market him as a top-5 ace, which he definitely is not. I believe that is an achievable mission in many leagues.

Olson would be a tough player to trade away, and I would want a massive return for him. His power is legit, and in Atlanta’s deep lineup, he could reach triple digits in both runs and RBIs. But he is not a four-category star, as he has benefited from a .417 BABIP en route to producing a .296 average. The 29-year-old has logged a 34.5 percent strikeout rate, and he will likely soon regress toward his lifetime .251 batting mark.

Crafting a narrative around May is easy right now — he’s the next in a long line of Dodgers pitchers to outperform their peripherals and turn into a fantasy star. But unless May improves his skills in the coming months, even the power of the Dodgers' pitching magic won’t be enough to maintain a lofty fantasy ranking. The right-hander owns an ugly 6.5 percent K-BB rate, and most of his ERA indicators paint him as someone who is far from a fantasy star. I’m not suggesting that things are dire, but I would be happy to trade May away to someone who believes he is a No. 3 mixed-league starter.

Castellanos’ start to the season fits the definition of “fine” more than “hot.” Still, I believe that things are going to go south from here. After struggling last year (.694 OPS), the slugger has been better this time around (.811 OPS). However, his .294 average has been propped up by a .476 BABIP, and he has yet to put a ball over the outfield wall. Additionally, the 31-year-old’s 33.3 percent strikeout rate is a career-worst mark. I’m not suggesting that you can get a massive return for Castellanos, but I would be happy to trade him for anyone whom I would feel good about rostering for the balance of the season.

Straw is similar to Castellanos, in the sense that I would be happy to get anything of value for him right now. The speedster can certainly swipe bags that aren’t first base, and right now his .391 BABIP is propping up his ability to collect base knocks. There are no signs of improvement in Straw’s batted-ball profile, and in fact, his .235 xBA is similar to the mark he logged in his disappointing 2022 season.