Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer: Four players to consider dealing for

I don’t know how else to say it — the start of the 2023 fantasy baseball season has been pure chaos. Ace starters are getting rocked in ways we haven’t seen in recent Aprils, while stolen base rates are higher than they’ve been in many years. And to make matters worse, nearly half of the teams continue to keep us guessing as to who will get their next save chance.

The volatility that’s occurring right now is going to create more waiver wire gems than we usually see at the outset of a season. And that’s really saying something, as even a boring April tends to produce some long-term contributors from the waiver wire. Fantasy managers who have roster space this month are going to have a significant advantage by virtue of being able to cycle a higher volume of hot players through their bench spots while looking for the next big thing.

But creating roster space without cutting good players is a tricky thing to do and must be accomplished via the trade market.

There are two types of trades that are perfect for creating roster space. The first is a trade with lopsided numbers, where the manager is trading away more players than they are receiving. This is my preferred trade at this time of year, as the manager will not only clear up roster space but also add the best player in the deal. The second type of trade is one where healthy players are traded for an injured player. This trade includes an added element of risk, as it involves speculation regarding when the injured player will return. But this can be a great format for a deal, as the injured player usually comes with a significant discount and can be slotted into an IL spot, which allows the manager to add a healthy player from the waiver wire to the newly created active roster space.

I know what you’re thinking at this point — great tips, but which players should I trade for? The answer to that question is clear as mud, as the starting point in most leagues will be to find the manager who is willing to make a 2-for-1 trade. But as a general rule of thumb, targeting star players who are off to slow starts is a good plan.

When it comes to injured players, I’m looking at two criteria. First, the player was healthy when the fantasy league drafted their teams, as those who were already drafted as injured players were likely part of a plan for their respective managers. Second, I want players who are going to be out for at least a couple more weeks (which means they won’t soon require a coveted April roster spot) but not more than a couple of months (because I’m probably going to need their IL slot at times in May or June).

Here are a few men who could provide a starting point for your trade search:

Realistically, managers may need to wait another week or two before buying low on a superstar. But those who want to make a sales pitch right now could take a shot at acquiring Soto, who is batting .190 after hitting .242 during his disappointing 2022 season. The 24-year-old has posted a .260 xBA, which offers hope that he could soon return to his pre-2022 high-average ways. And the Padres could have one of the best lineups in baseball when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from suspension later this month.

This pick doesn’t perfectly fit with the preceding paragraph, as Iglesias was drafted as an injured player in many leagues. However, his managers believed on draft day that Iglesias would miss just a couple of weeks of the regular season, which has turned out to be a gross understatement. The right-hander has just recently started throwing and is unlikely to debut this month. But once he returns, Iglesias should be a full-time closer who could still amass 25 saves in an abbreviated campaign.

Haniger was slowed by a back ailment in his return from an oblique injury, and he has just recently started swinging off a tee after missing most of Spring Training. The slugger should need some Triple-A rehab games, which makes a May 1 return seem like a reasonable estimate. Haniger won’t be regarded by most managers as an essential lineup piece, but he is a great fit for those who need power, as his career pace across 162 games is 32 homers.

Jose Siri (OF, Tampa Bay Rays)

Siri was starting to show excellent potential before landing on the IL last weekend with a hamstring injury, but he does not have enough of a track record for his managers to consider him as a lineup centerpiece. Wise traders could acquire Siri in a 2-for-2 deal, where they give up two solid players for Siri and a superstar.