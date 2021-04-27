  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer: Arms to acquire and bats to deal

Fred Zinkie
·Yahoo Fantasy Contributor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As April comes to a close, some fantasy managers will start to reach panic mode with their struggling players. This is a great time to acquire those who are in a slump, especially pitchers whose numbers may have been skewed by one bad start. You will find plenty of mid-level hurlers in this space, and my advice is to acquire them before their next outing.

Players to acquire

Andrew Heaney (SP, LAA)

Fantasy managers will initially believe that 2021 is more of the same for Heaney, who last produced an ERA under 4.00 in 2015. But the southpaw, who is in a contract year, has thus far produced career-best marks in K/9 rate (12.6) and FIP (2.18). Heaney’s control skills are in line with his career norms, and he will hit a hot stretch when his 53.8 percent strand rate moves towards his lifetime 73.1 percent mark.

Nathan Eovaldi (SP, BOS)

Those who look past Eovaldi’s 3.77 ERA might see someone who is on course for a special season. The right-hander struggled last time out, but he has been excellent overall, logging a 27:5 K:BB ratio while also limiting hitters to a lowly 25.9 percent hard contact rate. Backed by Boston’s excellent lineup, Eovaldi could win plenty of games while posting a low 3.00’s ERA.

Ryan Yarbrough (SP/RP, TB)

I believe that Yarbrough turned a corner in his past two starts. After a pair of disappointing outings, the Rays have used an opener in his past two outings and the results have been excellent. Having an opener ahead of Yarbrough gives him an even better chance to secure wins, as he now has until the sixth or seventh inning for his team to take a lead. Yarbrough continues to flash his trademark control skills and is also continuing a career-long pattern of limiting hard contact.

Raisel Iglesias (RP, LAA)

Smart managers may be able to make the case in trade talks that Iglesias is a failing closer (6.75 ERA, two blown saves) who is holding his ninth-inning gig by a thread. But Iglesias should turn things around right away, as his fastball velocity has not dipped and his 12:1 K:BB ratio is an elite mark. I entered the season with Iglesias valued as a top-5 reliever and haven’t yet seen anything to change my mind.

Players to trade away

Aaron Civale (SP, CLE)

Some consider Civale to be the next in a long line of Cleveland pitching gems, following the likes of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Shane Bieber. But beyond posting a 2.42 ERA, the right-hander hasn’t done anything special this year. His strikeout rate and walk rate are both worse than his 2020 and career marks, and his 4.06 FIP paints a picture of a useful-but-unspectacular fantasy hurler. I don’t believe that Civale is a must-trade player, but I would market him as an ascending ace and see what the return could be.

Brandon Nimmo (OF, NYM)

I would try to trade Nimmo for two reasons. First, he leads the National League in BABIP (.513) and an inflated hit rate not only leads to an unrealistic batting mark but also more R+RBI than a player deserves. Second, Nimmo has a lengthy injury history and therefore a strong likelihood of winding up on the IL at some point. Overall, his 2021 trade value is likely peaking right now.

Randy Arozarena (OF, TB)

With a short track record and memorable postseason performance, Arozarena entered 2021 as one of the most volatile draft options. And while he is thus far off to a solid start on the surface (.301 average, .801 OPS) there is reason to believe that a downturn is coming. The 26-year-old has benefited from a .449 BABIP while showing terrible control over the strike zone (34.4 percent strikeout rate, 5.6 percent walk rate). His Statcast numbers (.217 xBA, .263 xwOBA) are that of a marginal fantasy outfielder, rather than someone who should be worth a major trade return.

Tim Anderson (SS, CWS)

I have to admit that I’m just not an Anderson believer. That being said, I have good reasons for picking this week to put him in this article. The shortstop is normally a high BABIP player, and in recent seasons he outperformed his xBA by about 40 points. This year he is outperforming his xBA by 90 points, which means that regression is coming. Also, I’m not convinced that Anderson remains a strong steals option. He stole just five bases last year. He has three swipes this season, but all three came in one series against Boston and one of the three occurred when the game was out of reach. Finally, Anderson doesn’t drive in many runs. His career-best RBI total is 64, and he has just four RBI this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy baseball takeaways: Tejay Antone, breaking away

    Tejay Antone is a pitcher in no-man's land — he's not a starter, he's not a closer. But he's still offering plenty of value for fantasy baseball managers. Scott Pianowski bangs the drum.

  • Quick Turnaround Candidates

    Matt Williams takes a look at several underperforming hitters' wOBA versus xwOBA differential to see if there is evidence for a quick turnaround. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: How to determine which pitchers to add off the waiver wire

    Fred Zinkie reveals eight factors he considers when adding a pitcher to his fantasy team.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Week 4

    Coming off a 13-game winning streak, the A's move into the top three of Drew Silva's weekly MLB Power Rankings. Get observations on all 30 clubs. (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

    Ryan Boyer takes a look at Trevor Rogers' great start to the season in Tuesday's Daily Dose. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

  • MLB experts on Francisco Lindor's struggles | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reveals what MLB talent evaluators have told him regarding Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, and the hitting trends the superstar is showing at the plate. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Klassen's First-Round Mock Draft

    Derrik Klassen drops his final first-round mock draft of the 2021 cycle. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Baker Mayfield sticks to UFO claims after Navy's confirmed photos: 'It's real, I saw it'

    "Now everybody doesn't think I'm as crazy."

  • Ben Simmons talks illness, reacts to first game back in Sixers win

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons reveals his illness and he reacts to a sold team win.

  • Yankees manager Aaron Boone feels he was bullied by umpires when ejected

    The New York skipper was arguing a call in a game against the Orioles when he was tossed.

  • Ryan Pace: Bears are ready for every scenario if a first-round trade is available

    Right now the Bears have the 20th pick in Thursday night’s NFL draft, but General Manager Ryan Pace is ready to make a move up or down. Pace said today that there’s less consensus within his draft room about what to do at No. 20 than there was the last time the Bears had a [more]

  • Peter King’s final mock draft shows Bengals could go surprise route

    A new mock draft has the Cincinnati Bengals making a big splash in Round 1.

  • Soccer-UEFA investigating Ibrahimovic's alleged ties to betting company

    Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet https://www.aftonbladet.se/sportbladet/fotboll/a/Eprw0l/english-version-zlatan-could-face-suspension-after-breaching-fifa-rul reported earlier this month that Ibrahimovic, 39, is a part-owner of betting company Bethard who he teamed up with in 2018. FIFA's Code of Ethics state a player cannot have interests in entities or companies that "promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions". Ibrahimovic had quit international football after the 2016 European Championship but returned to Sweden's national team for their World Cup qualifiers last month while he also played in UEFA's Europa League for AC Milan this season.

  • Joey Logano: 'I want to be an advocate of change' after Talladega wreck

    Two days removed from a rollover wreck at Talladega Superspeedway, Team Penske driver Joey Logano said he wants to be “an advocate of change” as NASCAR investigates Sunday’s wreck and evaluates its superspeedway racing package. Logano’s No. 22 went airborne on the final lap of Stage 1 at the 2.66-mile track after a multicar wreck. […]

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • No guarantees Garoppolo will be on roster, or alive, on Sunday: 49ers Shanahan

    Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2020 but speculation over his future has been rife since they traded up from 12th to acquire the third pick of this year's NFL Draft. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with that pick and when asked if Garoppolo would still be on the roster after the draft Shanahan took the news conference in a darker direction.

  • ‘A gentleman never tells’: Nick Diaz is causing quite a stir by being at UFC 261

    People have their thoughts and theories as to why Nick Diaz is in Jacksonville for UFC 261.

  • NHL roundup: Hurricanes clinch playoff spot but fall to Stars

    Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 2:44 into overtime Monday as the Dallas Stars defeated visiting Carolina 4-3, with the Hurricanes still able to secure a playoff spot despite the loss. Benn, who added three assists, scored his 11th goal of the season as the Stars continued their recent torrid pace. Carolina, which leads the Central Division, will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year in a feat achieved for the first time since the franchise relocated from Hartford, Conn., to North Carolina in advance of the 1997-98 season.

  • UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman blasts Jorge Masvidal unconscious with vicious right-hand KO

    Kamaru Usman became the first man to knock out Jorge Masvidal in 50 professional fights.

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.