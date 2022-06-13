Fantasy Baseball Today: Monday DFS plays and one closer to add

Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie reveals his top waiver wire add for Monday's slate, as well as a couple of daily fantasy picks.

Pickup of the Day

Tanner Scott (RP, Miami Marlins, 17 percent rostered)

After searching for more than two months, the Marlins may have finally found their closer.

Scott has been terrific at the back end of Miami’s bullpen of late, collecting two wins and three saves in his past five appearances. He allowed nary a run nor a walk over that stretch, while also racking up nine whiffs. Scott does not possess the control skills that fantasy managers like to see in their closers, but he strikes out batters in bunches and is his team’s best option at the moment. I recommend adding him wherever you need saves.

DFS Plays of the Day

Christian Walker (1B, Arizona Diamondbacks, $17)

Walker has been among the most powerful players in baseball this year (15 homers) and would have a solid batting average if not for an unfortunate .197 BABIP. The right-handed slugger could go deep when he faces Reds' lefty Mike Minor, who has struggled mightily (8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 5 homers allowed) in two starts since returning from a season-opening IL stint. And Walker will be well-positioned for late-game success against a Reds bullpen that has the worst ERA in baseball.

Alek Manoah (SP, Toronto Blue Jays, $54)

I’m not messing around with my Monday pitcher pick. Manoah has been among the best starters in baseball this year, going 7-1 with a 1.81 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He should continue to silence the opposition when he faces an Orioles lineup that ranks 23rd in OPS (.678). And his chances for an eighth victory will be supported by a hot-hitting Blue Jays lineup that is slated to face Kyle Bradish (6.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP).

Need-to-Know Notes

· Jeffrey Springs (SP/RP, Tampa Bay Rays) allowed two hits over 5.1 shutout innings in a win over the Twins. In six starts over the past month, the left-hander has posted a 1.10 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

· Matt Carpenter (1B/2B, New York Yankees) keyed an 18-run outburst with two homers and seven RBIs against the Cubs.

· Luis Urias (2B/3B/SS, Milwaukee Brewers) left Sunday’s game with a tight right hamstring. A stint on the IL is possible.

· Taijuan Walker (SP, New York Mets) struck out 10 Angels while allowing one run over six innings Sunday night.

· Avisail Garcia (OF, Miami Marlins) was scratched on Sunday with left-hand inflammation.

· Ross Stripling (SP/RP, Toronto Blue Jays) allowed one hit over six shutout innings in a win over the Tigers. The right-hander threw 11 shutout frames across two starts last week.

· Michael Kopech (SP/RP, Chicago White Sox) left his Sunday start in the first inning with right knee discomfort.

· Nathan Eovaldi (SP, Boston Red Sox) was placed on the IL with lower back inflammation. Eovaldi was originally pushed back a couple of days, which leads to hope that his IL stint will be a short one.

· Tim Anderson (SS, Chicago White Sox) will start a rehab assignment tomorrow.

· Seiya Suzuki (OF, Chicago Cubs) hoped to return from the IL over the weekend but has instead been shut down for at least five more days.

· Eduardo Rodriguez (SP, Detroit Tigers) had been on track to return this week but is now away from the team due to a personal issue.