Fantasy Baseball: Three predictions on 2023 draft season trends

With fantasy baseball draft season ramping up, our analysts reveal trends they expect to emerge in the coming weeks leading up to the 2023 MLB season.

Let's have a pitching-free first round

If you think you see a tier-of-his-own starting pitcher this season, fine. Go get him at the top. Personally, I'm not seeing a peak-Kershaw starter in the pool in 2023. Also, in the current era, we can safely say that nobody is gonna give us 230-250 frames. There are at least a dozen multi-category hitters I'd draft before considering either Corbin Burnes or Gerrit Cole. Let's please remember, pitchers are saboteurs and charlatans, not to be trusted — certainly not at the top of a draft. — Andy Behrens

Corbin Burnes is an ace, but you might be better off waiting to address starting pitcher in your fantasy draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New shift rules will alter fantasy values

It might take a few weeks, but I expect the fantasy baseball draft market to aggressively push up left-handed pull hitters in spring ADP, mindful of how those swingers should benefit from the new shifting rules. Sure, so much of baseball is trying to knock a ball into the seats — there's no defense for a ball that lands in the bleachers. But batting averages are sure to rise, and the pull-happy lefties stand to make the biggest leap of all. Scott Pianowski

Making top closers a priority

The upper-echelon closers will be pushed up further into the early rounds as drafters realize how quickly the position becomes sketchy in 2023. The trend is clear – more relievers are recording saves but fewer are reaching 20+. If you identify an elite closer you want, don't be afraid to pull the trigger. — Dalton Del Don