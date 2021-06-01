  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Patrick Wisdom gets a chance

Scott Pianowski
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Like most MLB clubs this spring, the Cubs offense has met challenges. There have been slumps and a bunch of injuries — notably in the infield. And outfield issues have forced Kris Bryant to move off third base. There’s an opening for a productive infield bat — if someone can step forward.

Perhaps Patrick Wisdom is that guy.

If you haven’t heard of Wisdom, get in line. Although he was the 52nd overall pick in the 2012 draft class, he hasn’t done much as a pro. Now into his age-29 season, he only has 104 plate appearances in the show.

But he does offer pop, that’s for sure. He’s already hit three homers in 15 Chicago at-bats — he conked two of them Monday — and he’s shown power in the minors. He logged 107 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2019 and hit 31 home runs in just 396 at-bats. His eight-game stint at Iowa this year was a riot — a .160/.353/.560 slash, with three homers. Hey, that OBP plays!

Okay, his career batting average in the minors is .244. He’s got a respectable eye, and some swing-and-miss in his game. He’s obviously far too old to be considered a prospect. But it’s not that uncommon to see some players find themselves in their late 20s when they finally get a chance to play.

Wisdom is rostered in just one percent of Yahoo leagues, so he’s available if you need to try something at the corner. I added him in one deeper pool today.

May 31, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Put your hands together for Patrick Wisdom (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Cesar Hernandez reinvents himself 

A few years back, we had a pretty good handle on Cesar Hernandez. Solid average, a little pop, eager base stealer. He made for a useful middle infielder, available late in most drafts.

Fast forward to today, and the 31-year-old Hernandez is playing a totally different game. It’s hard to figure this is the same player.

Hernandez has a dismal .216/.301/.382 slash, which might close the book for most fantasy managers. He also hasn’t even attempted a steal since 2019; maybe that part of his game is done. But he’s hit eight homers, including two Monday. And his under-the-hood profile says he’s actually swinging much better than the results might indicate.

According to Statcast data, Hernandez should be batting .259. His current average should be considered a fluke. A jump in barrel rate and launch angle partially explains the power spike. I also wonder if he’ll ever try to start running again, as the sprint speed grades well. But even if Hernandez stops any base movement, I see a second baseman who could easily bat .260 with solid power the rest of the way.

He’s underappreciated in Yahoo leagues, rostered in a modest 15 percent of pools.

Appreciating, and investing in, Jacob deGrom 

I remember when the Red Sox acquired Pedro Martinez before the 1998 season. I was still living in New England at the time, limited to mostly regional viewing of baseball. I caught Pedro’s first Boston start — a late-night turn at Oakland — and watched him throw unhittable slider after unhittable slider. I couldn’t believe my good fortune — my favorite team had the best pitcher in baseball, and I was invited to watch him dominate every five days.

That’s how I feel about Jacob deGrom today. His starts are appointment television. He has a chance to leave an indelible mark on baseball history.

DeGrom threw six creamy-smooth scoreless innings at Arizona on Monday, and for once the Mets offense supported him. DeGrom lowered his ERA to 0.71 and his WHIP to 0.57. Those are wiffle ball numbers, man. He’s walked seven, struck out 82 over 51 innings. Throw in the fantastic SNY TV crew and deGrom starts are the best take in baseball these days.

No, you can’t pick up deGrom in a fantasy league, of course. It might even be hard to trade for him. But one investment I can sign off on — consider some deGrom shares for MVP. It’s not easy for a pitcher to win that award — it’s criminal Pedro Martinez never won an MVP — but if deGrom dances with this outlier ERA all year and the Mets win the NL East, he’ll have a strong case. And heck, he’s been terrific at the plate, too. 

The odds are still reasonable, if you're into that type of thing (Bet MGM currently lists deGrom at 9-to-1). And while I don't begrudge Ronald Acuna Jr. as the favorite, he could be hurt in the voting (rightly or wrongly) if the Braves don't make the playoffs. Acuna could also slump or get hurt, or perhaps be beaten by a legendary deGrom season. Bottom line, I see value here. 

Just don’t get hurt, ace. We need you on the mound. The next deGrom bagel parade is Saturday at San Diego, up against no-hit kid Joe Musgrove. Get your popcorn ready.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB DFS Plays: Tuesday 6/1

    Brad Johnson finds the best MLB DFS Plays for Tuesday, June 1. (Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tucker Time

    Ryan Boyer discusses the revival of Kyle Tucker in Tuesday's Daily Dose. (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Tuesday, June 1st

    Tuesday, June 1, brings a fresh page on the calendar along with a 14-game main slate. The precipitation issues from this weekend have subsided, and there is the start of a Rockies homestand in Coors Field. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Tuesday, June 1st appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • The May That Was

    Janice Scurio wraps up the month of May with the latest edition of the Week That Was. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Nationals vs. Braves Highlights

    Acuña Jr., Contreras lead Braves in 5-3 win over Nats

  • What's on TV Tuesday: 'New Amsterdam'; 'House of Payne'

    What to watch Tuesday, June 1: 'New Amsterdam' and 'America's Got Talent' on NBC; 'House of Payne' and 'Assisted Living' on BET; 'Mike Tyson: The Knockout' concludes on ABC

  • Should the Pelicans make an all-in trade for a superstar this summer?

    With a bevy of assets through draft and young players, the Pelicans could be in a position to make a big trade this offseason.

  • Texans sign Rex Burkhead

    The Texans are adding another ex-Patriot to their roster. Veteran running back Rex Burkhead has signed with the Texans, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio previously worked in New England and has brought in several former Patriots this offseason, including wide receiver Donte Moncrief, tackle Marcus Cannon, tight [more]

  • JoJo Siwa wants kissing scene removed from upcoming movie: 'I'm trying to get it pulled'

    JoJo Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January, says she wants a scene where she kisses a man removed from upcoming movie.

  • Giants hit 3 more homers to back Cueto, beat Angels 6-1

    Johnny Cueto danced and dazzled on the mound like the entertainer he is, and the Giants gave him three home runs to take a little pressure off — and take back first place in the tight NL West after a magnificent May. Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Cueto, and San Francisco beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Monday for an 18-10 record in the month. “Johnny’s going to be a big part of our success this year," Longoria said.

  • Texas’ early NCAA exit leaves Cole Hammer with motivation to come back

    Texas was sent home early Sunday at the NCAA Championship, but with Cole Hammer returning for his senior year, the Longhorns figure to be a contender next year.

  • Rick Hendrick reflects on milestone achievement: 'I really wanted to break the record at home'

    Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been Rick Hendrick‘s personal playground. Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 brought new life to the team owner‘s dominance at the 1.5-mile oval that sits just 1.8 miles away from the Hendrick race shop. Kyle Larson, Hendrick‘s newest driver, earned Hendrick‘s 269th Cup Series victory to push the organization past Petty Enterprises […]

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Free agent RB Le'Veon Bell insists he'll play in 2021

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.

  • Press Conference: Haney vs. Linares

    Devin Haney and Jorge Linares talk for the final time ahead of their Saturday night showdown in Las Vegas on DAZN

  • Packers apparently plan to call Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out

    Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.

  • Dishing up 3 Phil Mickelson stories you’ve got to know, including that money game with Xander Schauffele

    Jim "Bones" Mackay, Jeff Coston and Xander Schauffele dish three great Phil Mickelson stories you've got to hear about.

  • Rafael Nadal claims 101st Roland Garros win after proving too strong for Alexei Popyrin

    Third seed Rafael Nadal survived a third set scare to beat Alexei Popyrin in his opening match of the French Open. In his quest for a 14th Roland Garros title, Nadal made a slow start but eventually made the breakthrough late in the first set to take the lead and win it 6-4. The second set was much more of the procession expected pre-match as Nadal took full advantage of several errors by his Australian opponent, claiming it 6-2. However, with the finish line in sight, Popyrin refused to concede