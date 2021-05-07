Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Cole Irvin, soft-rock in Oakland

After an ordinary time in Philadelphia, Cole Irvin is finding his footing in the Oakland rotation. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It’s a time in baseball where the radar gun is almost always popping. Mid-90s fastballs are common, and it’s not unusual to see someone push it to three digits. Almost everyone is throwing with their hair on fire.

So what do we do when a pitcher finds effectiveness with an arsenal that’s much slower? Well, sure, we tread carefully. But we should at least take the case.

Consider Cole Irvin, Oakland’s left-hander. It’s his first year in the Athletics organization, after an undistinguished career with the Phillies. He’s sitting on a 5.15 career ERA, 1.36 career WHIP, and an average fastball a shade over 90. Nothing to see here, right?

For two starts, the story was ordinary, but Irvin’s found solid footing since. He threw six bagels at Detroit back on April 17 — okay, it as Detroit, big deal. Then he had a solid outing at Baltimore, beat the Orioles. He was effective for six innings against Tampa Bay (the reigning pennant holders), striking out eight. And his May 4 start against Toronto was perhaps his best year: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K.

So this is what Irvin’s season totals up to: 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 34 strikeouts and just five walks over 35 innings. Buoyed by Oakland’s big park and solid defense, perhaps there’s a long-term story here.

Irvin’s success has been sparked by a varied pitch mix — he alternates between a fastball and sinker, with a changeup and slider mixed in. He’s also got a curveball he shows every once in a while. Locating the fastball has been essential for Irvin’s tendency to control at-bats, while the change is a perfect pitch to use against right-handed batters.

Irvin has a fly-ball tilt, but that’s not a bad thing — the great Gene McCaffrey pointed out many years ago that a pitcher having a meaty batted-ball bias of all kind, ground or air, meant he was probably doing something good. And you know how Oakland’s park plays; it’s where fly balls go to die.

Some of the sharpest baseball trades are ones that never make the headlines. The Athletics acquired Irvin for cash in the offseason, and it wasn’t clear if he’d be with the club when camp broke. He surely wouldn’t have started the year in the rotation if others hadn’t gotten hurt. But he’s here now, the backdrop is good, the K/BB ratio is validating, and heck, we’re all looking for solid starting-pitching depth. I’ll start him eagerly against Tampa Bay on Sunday, and while I’m there, I’ll also get a look at Rays left-handed phenom Shane McClanahan.