Fantasy Baseball Strategy Guide: Starters to stream, matchups to avoid for Week 4

Fantasy managers should be licking their chops at the matchups that are on deck for the coming days. There are many appealing streaming candidates at a wide variety of roster rates, and several hitters are obvious lineup options.

Matchups to Target

D-backs vs. Royals

Arizona hitters should be happy to face Brad Keller (4.50 FIP), Brady Singer (8.14 ERA) and Ryan Yarbrough (7.62 ERA). Ketel Marte (70% rostered) and Christian Walker (77%) should be active in shallow leagues, while Josh Rojas (53%), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (34%) and Gabriel Moreno (25%) make sense in 12-team formats. And this is a good time to give one last chance to a struggling Jake McCarthy (57%).

Baltimore hitters are a nice volume play from Monday to Thursday, with four games against non-aces (sorry, Chris Sale). Jorge Mateo (83% rostered) should be active everywhere, while Anthony Santander (72%) and Austin Hays (70%) can be used in 5-outfielder leagues.

Guardians vs. Rockies

Cleveland’s best batters could rake when they face three subpar Rockies starters (Austin Gomber, Ryan Feltner, Noah Davis). Josh Bell’s bat is coming around, and Myles Straw can be used by those who need steals. Josh Naylor has been quiet of late, but I would use him on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Angels vs. A’s

Los Angeles will spend the next four days hosting an Oakland squad that sits last in team ERA by a wide margin. Taylor Ward could break out of his April slump this week, while Hunter Renfroe should be active everywhere. Underwhelming players such as Anthony Rendon (50% rostered), Brandon Drury (44%), Gio Urshela (28%) and Luis Rengifo (13%) could all have big games this week.

Brewers vs. Tigers

Milwaukee could score plenty of runs against Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Michael Lorenzen and an underwhelming Tigers bullpen. Rowdy Tellez (77% rostered) and Jesse Winker (25%) should be active in most leagues against the two righties, and Brian Anderson (62%) can be used for the entire series.

Giants vs. Cardinals

The platoon-heavy Giants will face four Cardinals starters (Jordan Montgomery, Jake Woodford, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas) who have underachieved this year. Those in daily leagues could use J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores on Monday and Wednesday, while pivoting to LaMonte Wade Jr., Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski on Tuesday and Thursday.

Matchups to Avoid

The Astros are off to a mediocre offensive start this year, and things may not get better when they face the pitching-rich Rays from Monday to Wednesday. Outside of Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, I’m treating all Houston hitters with skepticism for the coming days.

Rays vs. Astros, White Sox

Tampa Bay will face a tough quartet (Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia, Hunter Brown and Dylan Cease) in the next four days, which is bad news for Isaac Parades (career .637 OPS vs. RHP), Manuel Margot (career .658 OPS vs. RHP) and to a lesser degree, Harold Ramirez (career .722 OPS vs. RHP).

Marlins @ Braves

Although the Braves starters have had some inconsistent efforts this year, the quartet who faces Miami over the next four days (Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, Bryce Elder, Kyle Wright) has plenty of talent. Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. should stay active in all leagues, while Jorge Soler deserves a spot in 12-team formats. Beyond that, I’m looking to bench my Marlins.

Padres @ Cubs

The Padres are off today and then face two lefties (Justin Steele, Drew Smyly) who have pitched well of late. Left-handed hitters Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham should stay on benches until Thursday at the earliest.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are my favorite streamers (players rostered in less than 70% of Yahoo leagues) from Monday to Thursday, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Mason Miller @ LAA (Tuesday, 35%)

Alex Cobb vs. STL (Monday, 59%)

Johan Oviedo vs. LAD (Tuesday, 63%)

Kyle Bradish vs. BOS (Tuesday, 16%)

Joey Lucchesi vs. WSH (Thursday, 10%)

Tyler Wells vs. BOS (Wednesday, 12%)

Cal Quantrill vs. COL (Monday, 39%)

Drew Smyly vs. SD (Wednesday, 22%)

Griffin Canning vs. OAK (Tuesday, 5%)

Colin Rea vs. DET (Monday, 8%)

Eric Lauer vs. DET (Tuesday, 29%)

Tanner Houck @ BAL (Wednesday, 18%)

Peyton Battenfield vs. COL (Tuesday, 5%)

Nathan Eovaldi @ CIN (Monday, 57%)

Noah Syndergaard @ PIT (Tuesday, 45%)

Kyle Gibson @ DET (Thursday, 38%)

Josiah Gray @ NYM (Tuesday, 7%)

Yusei Kikuchi vs. CWS (Wednesday, 26%)

Hayden Wesneski vs. SD (Thursday, 27%)

Matt Strahm vs. SEA (Thursday, 27%)

Jose Berrios vs. CWS (Tuesday, 50%)

Martin Perez vs. CIN (Tuesday, 57%)

Taijuan Walker vs. SEA (Thursday, 31%)

Tyler Mahle vs. NYY (Wednesday, 34%)

Jose Suarez vs. OAK (Monday, 3%)

Brad Keller @ ARI (Monday, 26%)

Zack Greinke @ MIN (Thursday, 12%)

Ryne Nelson vs. KC (Tuesday, 6%)

Tommy Henry vs. KC (Monday, 1%)