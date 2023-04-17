Fantasy Baseball Strategy Guide: Starters to stream, matchups to avoid for Week 3

Fantasy managers who do their homework can really get ahead this week, as there are many teams with advantageous hitting matchups. But the biggest advantages are on the pitching side, as several available streaming candidates are ready to lower your ratios while picking up key wins and whiffs. Let’s dive in:

Matchups to Target

Cubs @ A’s

Chicago batters are some of the best to stream in the coming days, as the club faces Kyle Muller, Ken Waldichuk and James Kaprielian in Oakland before returning home on Thursday to take on Michael Grove (9.00 ERA) of the Dodgers. With two lefties and a pair of right-handers among the group of pitchers, simply targeting the best available Cubs hitters is the most sensible plan. Those scouring the waiver wire can consider Cody Bellinger (70% rostered), Patrick Wisdom (53%) and Trey Mancini (18%).

Rockies vs. Pirates

Any series at Coors Field is going to attract fantasy attention, and that fact is especially true when the three games do not have an exceptional starter in the bunch. In terms of Rockies, it’s time to get Kris Bryant, Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon back into lineups. Additionally, Ezequiel Tovar (42 percent rostered), Jurickson Profar (16 percent) and Elehuris Montero (11 percent) can be add in 12-team leagues. Finally, Elias Diaz (39 percent) is a great option for those who stream catchers. From Pittsburgh, Andrew McCutchen (27 percent) and Ji Hwan Bae (20 percent) are my favorite waiver wire options.

Tigers vs. Guardians

Detroit hitters will rarely find their way into this space, but they have strong matchups in three games against Hunter Gaddis (8.53 ERA), Peyton Battlefield (4.2 career innings) and Cal Quantrill (5.74 ERA). Kerry Carpenter (2 percent rostered) and Akil Baddoo (1 percent) are the two players I would target from the waiver wire, especially in 15-team leagues.

Twins @ Red Sox

Minnesota is arriving to offense-inducing Fenway Park at the right time, with Chris Sale (11.25 ERA), Nick Pivetta (career 4.96 ERA) and Corey Kluber (6.92 ERA) set to start for Boston. This is a great series to give an opportunity to rookie Edouard Julien (12 percent rostered) or veterans Jose Miranda (66 percent) or Trevor Larnach (12 percent).

Matchups to Avoid

Orioles @ Nationals

Although the slate of starting pitchers is fairly appealing for those who stream hitters in daily leagues, the Orioles and Nats provide weak options overall in the coming days by virtue of being the only two teams in baseball who play just two games between now and Thursday. This is a good time for those with Anthony Santander or Austin Hays to leave them on the bench. And Adam Frazier can be avoided by those who need to add a free agent. In relation to Washington, all of their players should be benched in most mixed leagues.

Red Sox @ Angels

Boston presents a mixed bag in terms of Monday-Thursday options. The club plays four games at their hitter-friendly home park, which is good news overall. But the slate of opposing starters is quite skilled, and each member of the quartet is right-handed. I’m benching righty sluggers Justin Turner and Kike Hernandez wherever possible, while also sitting lefty-swinging Tristan Casas, who is off to a poor start.

Royals @ Rangers

Silencing Kansas City hitters has been an achievable task this season, which means that Jacob deGrom (27:2 K:BB ratio), Nathan Eovaldi (19:3 K:BB) and Martin Perez (2.87 ERA) should be able to hold the club in check. I’ll bench or drop any Royals not named Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez or Vinnie Pasquantino.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are my favorite streamers (players rostered in less than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues) from Monday to Thursday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Nathan Eovaldi @ KC (Tuesday, 54%)

Martin Perez @ KC (Wednesday, 56%)

Alex Cobb @ MIA (Wednesday, 56%)

Hayden Wesneski @ OAK (Monday, 32%)

Tylor Megill @ LAD (Tuesday, 47%)

Alex Wood @ MIA (Tuesday, 9%)

Trevor Rogers vs. SF (Wednesday, 21%)

Edward Cabrera vs. SF (Tuesday, 54%)

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. CLE (Tuesday, 14%)

Sean Manaea vs. NYM (Thursday, 38%)

Noah Syndergaard vs. NYM (Wednesday, 49%)

Kyle Bradish @ WSH (Wednesday, 7%)

Cal Quantrill @ DET (Wednesday, 35%)

Josiah Gray vs. BAL (Tuesday, 8%)

Nick Pivetta vs. MIN (Thursday, 17%)

Tyler Mahle @ BOS (Thursday, 32%)

Eric Lauer @ SEA (Wednesday, 22%)

Mike Clevinger vs. PHI (Wednesday, 59%)

Brad Keller vs. TEX (Tuesday, 22%)

Bailey Falter @ CWS (Tuesday, 11%)

Michael Wacha @ ARI (Thursday, 33%)

Jameson Taillon vs. LAD (Thursday, 49%)

Spencer Turnbull vs. CLE (Tuesday, 2%)

Marco Gonzales vs. MIL (Wednesday, 9%)

MacKenzie Gore vs. BAL (Wednesday, 39%)

Taijuan Walker @ CWS (Wednesday, 29%)

Clarke Schmidt vs. LAA (Tuesday, 17%)

Dean Kremer @ WSH (Tuesday, 2%)

David Peterson @ LAD (Monday, 34%)

Kyle Muller vs. CHC (Monday, 5%)

Brayan Bello vs. LAA (Monday, 21%)