Fantasy Baseball Strategy Guide: Starters to stream, matchups to avoid and more for first full week

Fantasy managers needed just a few days of the 2023 MLB season to see the dramatic changes stemming from the new league rules. Scoring is up in comparison to the initial days of the 2022 season. Several aces struggled on Opening Day, which was a major change from day one results in previous years. The onslaught of offense continued throughout the weekend, and scoring could tick even higher the next two days, as most teams reach deep to their No. 4 and 5 starters.

Stolen bases are way up too, which means that we are through with the days of being satisfied with meager steals totals. And hitters who produce low batting marks are going to be a much bigger problem this year. On the pitching side, starters who maintain low ratios are about to be coveted assets, and managers will debate the merits of using a below-average starter vs. a safer middle reliever. Those of us who played this game back in the early 2000s will remember similar dilemmas.

Fantasy managers will need to be more nimble than ever before as they try to avoid pitching pitfalls in April while still finding potential gems. There are fruitful waiver wires in most Yahoo leagues, which means managing the bottom third of a roster as a week-to-week entity might be the best plan.

Let’s take a look at some intriguing series that will take place in the first half of the week.

Matchups to target

Nationals vs. Rays, Rockies

Washington is set to face southpaws in four consecutive contests from Tuesday to Friday, with two of those games coming at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Lane Thomas (8% rostered) owns a lifetime .834 OPS against lefties and is hitting out of the leadoff spot. Additionally, Joey Meneses tore up left-handed pitching (1.084 OPS) in his debut season.

Pirates at Red Sox

Pittsburgh hitters should enjoy the favorable park switch during their three-game series in Boston. The Bucs will face a trio of right-handers (Kutter Crawford, Nick Pivetta, Corey Kluber) who are well below average. Oneil Cruz (.857 OPS vs. RHP in 2022) could collect homers and steals in bunches, while left-handed masher Jack Suwinski (1% rostered) has had his greatest success against righties (.785 OPS) thus far in his career.

The Red Sox could have similar success against a trio of mediocre Pirates righties (Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, Johan Oviedo). Left-handed hitters such as Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo are already lineup locks, but Masataka Yoshida and Tristan Casas are also primed for a good start to the week.

Cubs at Reds

Those who took a chance on Cody Bellinger should have him active during a three-game series at Cincinnati’s offense-inducing venue. The Reds will start a trio of right-handers, and Bellinger and Eric Hosmer are two of the few Cubs regulars who bat from the left side. I’m mostly uninterested in starting Hosmer in any mixed league, but I would give Bellinger a chance this week.

Blue Jays at Royals

Although Kauffman Stadium is not a hitter-friendly venue, the Blue Jays should offer some volume plays for their four-game series against a Royals staff that received few improvements after posting a 4.70 ERA in 2022. Most Toronto regulars are already started in all leagues, but Brandon Belt (7% rostered) is a good option on the three days when the club faces right-handed starters.

Matchups to avoid

Tigers at Astros

This is a great time to move most Detroit hitters to the bench, as the Tigers will face three effective Astros starters from Monday through Wednesday. In fact, I might not start any Tigers in a mixed league. Maybe Javier Baez. That’s it.

Padres vs. D-backs, Braves

San Diego plays three games from Monday through Thursday, with two of those contests coming against ace-level starters (Zac Gallen, Spencer Strider). The Big Three (Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts) are all lineup locks, but I would hesitate to start Jake Cronenworth, Ha-Seong Kim or any other Padres hitter.

Giants at White Sox

The Giants are in a similar position to the Padres, with two of their three games coming against effective starters (Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn). While San Francisco is set to face three right-handers, I would bench most of their hitters, including their lefties. I don’t see a lineup lock on their roster, though I’ll consider Michael Conforto, Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski in 15-team leagues. And maybe Thairo Estrada for his steals potential.

Streaming starters

In order, here are my favorite streamers from Monday to Thursday, with their start dates and Yahoo roster rates: