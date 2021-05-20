How these fantasy baseball stars are 'breaking the game'
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski is joined by MLB.com's Sarah Langs to take a deeper dive into two of the game's most impactful players for fantasy managers.
Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.
In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.
Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
Bring on the play-in, with the NBA's regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the postseason. The NBA's new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups: No. 7 Boston will host No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana host No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA's first elimination game this season.
The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.
Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.
In the latest setback of a miserable season, Andy Murray has dropped his plans to participate in the French Open — which starts a fortnight today — after experiencing a recurrence of groin pain while training in Rome. His intention now is to make an early start in his grass-court preparation in order to be as ready as possible for Queen’s and Wimbledon — the two most productive tournaments of his career. Clearly, he will first have to overcome this lingering and mysterious groin problem, which first surfaced just before the Miami Open in March. Murray travelled out to Rome a week ago to test himself in a series of practice sessions with leading players. He is understood to have taken Novak Djokovic to a tie-break in their unofficial set last Sunday, and also made a late entry into the doubles event as an alternate, playing alongside Liam Broady. Together, they showed strength of character to come back and eliminate Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the first round. But after going out in the second round to Kevin Kravietz and Horia Tecau, Murray was equivocal during an interview with the Press Association. “Today didn't feel that great on the court,” he said. “I didn't play that well in comparison to yesterday.” The original intention had been to enter one of the two ATP 250 events next week, either in Geneva or Lyon, but that idea has been dropped. Clay has always been a difficult surface for Murray, whereas grass is his preferred environment, and he will no doubt be trying to convince himself that this last-minute rescheduling could work in his favour. The last time he made a late withdrawal from the French Open was in 2013, after a bout of back trouble in Rome. He wound up winning his first Wimbledon a month later. Yet the reality of this latest unfortunate development is that Murray has now appeared in only four majors since he first dropped off the tour in 2017, on account of his arthritic right hip. He has won just two grand-slam matches in that time, both at the US Open. Since having that joint “resurfaced” in January 2019 — which meant the insertion of a metal rod in the top of the femur, which slots into a metal socket in his pelvis — Murray has been determined to prove that he can become the first singles player to compete successfully with a bionic hip. (Bob Bryan was able to extend his career substantially in the doubles arena, which is significantly less physically demanding.) But the evidence is beginning to suggest that this may be an impossible dream, even if Murray has had some terrible luck along the way. He will certainly be ruing the Covid-19 infection he suffered while feeling in otherwise strong physical shape in January, which kept him out of the Australian Open. Every time he misses a major tournament, he must wonder if he will ever play there again.
World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke. The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career. "There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012.
Newly-retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave an interesting answer when asked about the QB competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones.
The UFC upped the ante on its post-fight bonuses for UFC 262 on Saturday with $75,000 instead of the customary $50K.
For just a moment, John Daly led the PGA Championship once more.
Jeff Green (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/15/2021
Tim Tebow is finally back on the football field and suited up with the Jgs for the first tom Thursday.
The battle for the final two Champions League qualification spots goes down to the wire on Sunday with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City all vying for a place in Europe's elite competition. Chelsea are third on 67 points and will book their place with a victory at Aston Villa on Sunday, before they take on Manchester City in the Champions League final. Liverpool and Leicester City are both a point adrift of Chelsea, with the 2019 Champions League winners having the edge.
The former No 1 overall pick in the NBA draft has been ridiculed for years as a bust. This week, in hours of YouTube rants, he set the record straight Kwame Brown talks to Kobe Bryant during his time with the Lakers in 2006. Photograph: Andrew D Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Before the NFL’s JaMarcus Russell there was the NBA’s Kwame Brown. Like the former Raiders quarterback, Brown was a top draft pick whose bevy of physical gifts marked him as the kind of transformational player who only comes along once in a generation. But unlike Russell, who was a star in college with LSU first, Brown had that burden placed upon him while still a teenager. Brown made history as the first NBA player to go No 1 straight out of high school when Michael Jordan’s Washington Wizards came calling in 2001. And if he didn’t go down as a Hall of Fame-bound great in the mold of other straight-from-school players like Kobe Bryant or Kevin Garnett, well, Brown figured to be at least as brilliant as Jermaine O’Neal or fellow McDonald’s All-American Tyson Chandler. When Brown turned out to be neither of those things, he became easy fodder for “all-time draft busts” clickbait, inspiration for this ur-Stephen A Smith rant, an argument for bringing back the NBA age limit and a punchline for a thousand basketball podcasts – even player-hosted safe-spaces like Showtime’s All The Smoke. In a recent episode reformed NBA tough guys Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson sat down with Gilbert Arenas, the clownish Steph Curry antecedent turned podcast host. When asked about his time with the Washington Wizards, Arenas circled back to his four seasons with Brown. And as much as he tried to tout Brown as a potential best-ever No 1 who had the misfortune of starting his career on the same team Jordan chose to end his, Arenas couldn’t resist calling Brown a “man child” and “show pony” while rubbing in how he seized primacy on the Wizards in a final blow to Brown’s confidence. All the while, Barnes and Jackson snickered along. But Brown, in a welcome twist, wasn’t having it. Puffing a hookah from his home with action figures in his likeness and a key to some city in the background, Brown took to YouTube and unloaded on the trio for more than an hour. Throughout, the 39-year-old effectively labeled Jackson a fake gangster turned fake social justice warrior, Barnes a tragic mulatto and Arenas an Uncle Tom who perpetuated the bust narrative by being a lousy teammate on the Wizards. Brown further recommended the podcast try discussing bigger problems instead of rehashing his career. So of course Barnes and Jackson doubled down. On ESPN’s The Jump, Barnes feigned surprise. “I get where he’s coming from,” he said. “He’s kind of been the butt of jokes coming into the league and not being able to live up to that No 1 potential. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at MJ for picking you No 1.” On Instagram, Jackson was unrepentant. “Your whole career was dirt, your whole life is dirt and it ain’t my job to pour more dirt on you,” he said, wishing him “nothing but success” nevertheless. At the time of writing Brown’s responses to their responses had elapsed more than four hours and effectively seem to say, “if you can’t take the heat, don’t name your podcast All The Smoke.” It’s enough to make you wonder: Where has this guy been all along? Even after bursting onto the scene out of Glynn Academy in Georgia, Brown would remain wary of a basketball media that still feasts on all things Jordan – and rightfully so. We savored Jordan dismissing Brown’s hands as too small for his 7ft frame and we made a meal out of him allegedly reducing Brown to tears in a practice – and all while we gently set aside the part about Jordan’s reported use of homophobic slurs like pin bones in a salmon filet. Brown did attempt to correct the record while working as an analyst on SI.com’s coverage of the 2017 draft, saying, “Michael never brought me to tears.” But the rejoinder came too late and was hardly loud enough to cut through noisy and gleeful critics like Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith – whom Brown, fed up with 20 years of disrespect, has challenged to “mutual combat.” The internet, however, has evened the playing field and Brown, at last, is happy to turn up the volume. When he wasn’t hitting back at his established and arriviste media critics, he was untangling interesting ideas like the impact of LeBron James’s activism on less celebrated players (“imagine the guy who’s on a 10-day contract who needs every bit of this money … not agreeing with LeBron …”); or relating the difficulties of navigating healthcare after the end of an NBA career – a salient point that was lost in the crossfire between him, Barnes, Jackson and Arenas. Again: Where has this guy been all along? And what is it about him that makes for such a convenient punching bag? After all, it’s hard to say Brown was a complete bust. JaMarcus Russell ate his way through the NFL and was out of a job after three years. Brown hung around the NBA for 13 seasons. He started nearly half of his 625 career games and averaged 22 minutes during the regular season. He was traded three times and grossed more than $63m in career earnings. For a kid who was the product of a broken family, who overcame homelessness, who subsisted on free lunch programs, who wore hand-me-down clothes, who couldn’t afford shoes big enough for his feet, and who hailed from a town that has gained infamy as the site of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder, Brown looks more like a great American success story than another caption entry for the all-time bust slideshow. (You can’t tell Brown his life isn’t gonna be a movie someday…) Not even Lenny Cooke – the phenom who at one point was the highest-rated prospect in a high school cohort that included James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Amar’e Stoudemire – has to suffer smirking hoops heads rehashing his Icarus-like fall. Where Cooke is seen as a sympathetic figure, Brown draws nothing but ire. Perhaps things would have been different if, like Cooke, he hadn’t made the NBA at all. Take the No 1 pick out of the equation, and Brown’s an upgrade over the vast majority of tall and stiff forward-centers who came before him. He can’t help it if the Wizards liked him more than Tyson Chandler (second overall), Pau Gasol (third) or Tony Parker (28th). What’s more, it wasn’t as if Brown was on some post-playing quest to rewrite the warped popular narrative about him. He was minding his own business when Barnes and Jackson came for him. Now, I’m not telling you anything Brown doesn’t say himself. And not all of his counterattacks were in bounds. In addition to the n-bombs and other explosive insults, his meandering rants don’t hold back on expletives or casual misogyny. But if you can stomach that, you’re gonna love when he takes partial credit for Kobe’s 81-point game in 2006. Brown, a more than serviceable “dirty work” player, firmly believes Kobe would not have been able to post those numbers if Brown wasn’t his teammate setting hard screens. Player beefs in the media are a dime a dozen; Barnes, Jackson and Arenas – instigators to the end – are perennial all-stars when it comes to stirring the pot. But credit where due: Brown was the sleeping giant who should’ve been roused a long time ago. And now that he finally has our undivided attention, let’s hope another 20 years don’t pass before this Brobdingnagian teller of truths so much as thinks about going silent again.
As it is the Mets remain in first place and have to feel good about the way they’re playing, undermanned or not, rallying to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the seventh inning and push the Braves to the brink.
Johnson, never one to bury the lede, summarized as only he could the Warriors' last-minute loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Wednesday's play-in game.