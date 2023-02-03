Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 40 shortstops

Ah, the shortstop position. Inarguably one of the most important positions in real-life baseball, it's also one that is replete of dynamic, multi-category-contributing stars for fantasy baseball, too. New Philadelphia Phillies shortstop, Trea Turner, is not only our top-ranked shortstop for the 2023 season, but he has a claim to be the No. 1 overall pick, too.

Is Trea Turner your 2023 No. 1 fantasy pick? (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Turner is a perfect representation of the dynamism available at the shortstop position in fantasy. Power, speed — Turner has it in bunches and has delivered such throughout his career, but he's not alone. Bo Bichette, Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager — these are all shortstops who can fill star spots in your fantasy lineups in 2023 with league-winning production.

But shortstop is also a relatively deep position for the 2023 season, full of players who can deliver double-digit home runs and, most importantly, stolen bases. Sure, a lot of the names further down in our rankings might not be the superstars like the names already mentioned, but they can still deliver for fantasy managers. Guys like Dansby Swanson, Oneil Cruz, Tim Anderson, Willy Adames and Andres Gimenez can all deliver quality fantasy production at shortstop.

We can go even further down the ranks, too. Baltimore Orioles rookie Gunnar Henderson is eligible at both 3B and SS, and big things are expected from his end. Youngsters Jeremy Peña and Tommy Edman both had league-winning moments in 2022.

And who knows, maybe Adalberto Mondesi — now on the Boston Red Sox — finally reaches the enticing potential that has made him a high draft pick in the past.

Check out our fantasy baseball analysts' full shortstop rankings for the 2023 MLB season below:

