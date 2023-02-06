Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 100 outfielders

You want MLB star power? You want multi-category fantasy baseball contribution? You'll find both at the outfielder position in 2023 draft season. The position is deep — you can conceivably draft a worthy starter from a pool of 100 outfielders before you decide to look toward your bench — and it has something for everyone.

Looking to secure your home runs from one of your outfield roster spots? How about Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP who led the league in homers last season? Or maybe Yordan Alvarez, who looks like the second coming of David Ortiz, is more your type.

How about batting average or OBP or OPS? Yeah, the outfield has you covered there too, with the likes of Mookie Betts and Mike Trout.

There are also plenty of breakout options available. Kyle Tucker has looked like he's been on the cusp of an MVP-caliber season for a few years now. A healthy, full-season Luis Robert is tantalizing. And maybe Corbin Carroll lives up to his vast potential, too.

Or perhaps you want a player who checks off all these boxes, who's already filled up the stat sheet, but is young enough to break out even more in 2023?

Enter: Seattle Mariners budding superstar, Julio Rodriguez.

How good will Julio Rodriguez be for 2023 fantasy? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

J-Rod delivered a masterful 2022 season that earned him AL Rookie of the Year honors. The then-rookie's .284/.345/.509 slash line with an .853 OPS, 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases carried the Mariners to the playoffs. I know I speak for everyone when I say I'm excited to see how he follows things up in his second season manning the outfield for Seattle.

Check out how all the outfielders shake out for the 2023 draft season in our fantasy rankings below.

