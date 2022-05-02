Fantasy Baseball: Put your trust in Drew Rasmussen on Monday

Fantasy Baseball analyst Fred Zinkie takes a look at the Monday MLB slate and offers up his top waiver wire add of the day along with some DFS picks and much more.

Pickup of the Day

Giving Rays hurlers the benefit of the doubt is typically a good idea, as Tampa ranks among the league leaders in ERA each season. And it doesn’t take much of a leap of faith to add Rasmussen, who has been terrific (2.69 ERA, 0.97 WHIP) across 77 innings since joining the Rays early last season and quickly fixing the control issues he had during his time with the Brewers.

This is the perfect time to stream the right-hander, who is heading into a two-start week that includes manageable road outings against the A’s and Mariners. And if things go well, Rasmussen may become a roster fixture in 12-team leagues.

DFS plays of the day

Drew Rasmussen (SP, Tampa Bay Rays, $38)

As you already know from the previous section, I’m very high on Rasmussen for today’s start at Oakland. The right-hander is facing an A’s offense that ranks 27th in baseball with a .612 OPS and the game is being played at Oakland’s pitcher-friendly venue.

I’ve already discussed Rasmussen enough, so I’ll throw in a bonus pick of Chris Paddack (Minnesota Twins, $36) at Baltimore. Paddack has been rejuvenated since being traded to Minnesota, and as you’ll see below, a Twins stack could be a good idea tonight.

Not only should you look to add Drew Rasmussen in your fantasy league but he's a prime DFS play on Monday. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Luis Arraez (2B/3B/OF, Minnesota Twins $15)

Arraez has been playing every day at first base for the Twins of late, and he has also made nearly all of his 2022 plate appearances from the top three spots in the lineup. The contact hitter has long dominated right-handers, posting a .913 OPS in those matchups this season and an .820 OPS in his career. Arraez could reach base often against Orioles righty Tyler Wells, who has struggled (5.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP) in four starts since shifting to the rotation. Arraez could be part of a Twins stack that would include lefty slugger Max Kepler and switch-hitter Jorge Polanco.

-Need-To-Know Notes

· Jonathan India (2B, Cincinnati Reds) was placed on the IL yesterday with right hamstring tightness. This is India’s second hamstring-related IL stint this season, and with the Reds already out of contention, they will make sure he is fully past this issue before bringing him back.

· Jose Altuve (2B, Houston Astros) is set to return from the IL today and should go back into all lineups right away.

· Robbie Grossman (OF, Detroit Tigers) was hit on the hand by a Walker Buehler pitch yesterday, and even though X-rays did not reveal a fracture, he will undergo more testing.

· Prospect MJ Melendez (C, Kansas City Royals) was recalled last night and should get enough playing time to be a factor in two-catcher leagues. I’m not ready to recommend him in most Yahoo! formats, but this is someone who hit 41 total homers last season and deserves monitoring.

· Shohei Ohtani (OF/P, Los Angeles Angels) is dealing with groin tightness but hopes to play today.

· With rosters being reduced from 28 to 26 players, many demotions took place after Sunday’s games. Rookie Josh Lowe (OF, Tampa Bay Rays) was arguably the most notable name who was optioned.