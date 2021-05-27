  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy baseball priority pickups to patch your damaged roster

Andy Behrens
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just in case you hadn't noticed: The injuries, they're bad. Terrible, in fact. Dramatically up compared to 2019. Everyone's fantasy roster is hurting. It's rough out there.

Let's try to find a few solutions on the wire for fantasy managers in desperate need of short-term fixes...

Manuel Margot, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (26% rostered)

Margot delivered a walk-off single against the Royals on Wednesday...

...continuing a scorching hot stretch for the veteran outfielder. He has multiple hits in each of his last four starts. Margot has four homers among his 13 extra-base hits and he's already swiped six bags. He stole 20 bases with the Padres back in 2019, so we know he can be a season-long contributor in at least one tricky category. He's hitting in the heart of the order for the Rays these days, putting him on pace for 90-plus RBIs. Plenty of upper-tier outfielders have hit the IL over the past week, so Margot's services should be in demand.

Ty France, 1B/2B/3B, Seattle Mariners (22%)

France raced out to a terrific start this season, slashing .303/.400/.494 over his first 25 games. But he hit a cold stretch that ended with a trip to the injured list to address wrist inflammation. He's gone 4-for-11 in his first three games since returning from the IL, basically looking like the April version of himself. When he's right, France offers modest pop, batting average and RBI potential, plus he carries eligibility at three different roster spots. He's an ideal utility option in leagues with short benches.

Evan Longoria, 3B, San Francisco Giants (19%)

Longo is actually third in MLB in average exit velocity as of this writing, behind only Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. So that seems promising. He certainly exit velocity'd the [expletive] outta this ball on Tuesday night:

It feels a bit strange including a player with Longoria's extensive track record in a pickups column, but he's widely available at the moment and he's still out there crushing baseballs. He still does his hitting in the heart of the batting order, obviously, and he's reaching base at a .357 clip. Add if you need a power boost.

Justin Upton, OF, Los Angeles Angels (11%)

Speaking of power, Upton still has it — to all fields...

He's hit lead-off over the past three games and it seems to suit him. During that stretch, he's gone 5-for-14 with four runs, four RBIs and a pair of bombs. Upton has already cleared the fence 10 times, so there's still plenty of pop in the 33-year-old's bat. He's hitting only .204 for the season, which would be dreadful in a typical year but seems survivable when league-average is just .237. There's a decent chance Upton will give us another 15-20 homers.

Shane McClanahan, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays (36%)

This young left-hander only recently arrived in the big leagues and he's already thrown the second-most 100 mph pitches on the season, behind only Jacob deGrom. His breaking stuff is pretty decent, too...

McClanahan enters his Thursday start against the Royals having struck out 26 batters in his 22.1 MLB innings. There's no reason to think that K-rate will dip, considering the quality of the 24-year-old's arsenal. He's more than just a streaming option.

Austin Adams, RP, San Diego Padres (3%)

Adams is a non-closing reliever, so perhaps this add isn't for everyone. Let's just remember that we have an innings cap in place in Yahoo default settings, so you need guys with extreme K-rates — and Adams has definitely been extreme to this point. He's whiffed 28 batters in 16.0 innings, thanks almost exclusively to an untouchable slider that he throws nearly 90 percent of the time. He can lose his way occasionally — he leads the majors in HBPs at the moment (7) — but his money pitch is simply ridiculous. If you need to compensate for a low-K starter in your fantasy rotation, Adams can help.

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy Baseball: Injured stars return and more top takeaways

    Adalberto Mondesi made his season debut on Tuesday, but has wasn't the only big name to return. Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at the latest fantasy developments.

  • Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Grab these prospects now!

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers a pair of prospect and a aproven youngster to grab on the waiver wire.

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Thursday, May 27th

    Thursday, May 27, has a variety of early and afternoon slates for getaway day before wrapping things up with a six-game main slate. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all the best […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Thursday, May 27th appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Fantasy football rankings for 2021 draft season: Who should you take first?

    Who should be the top fantasy pick? How many Chiefs should be the first player taken at their respective position? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.

  • Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals 2-1

    Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night. Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays' third hit of the game.

  • Coming soon: Remakes of Nintendo classics will be released in November

    The Nintendo Switch remakes of "Pokémon Diamond" and "Pearl," classics first released in 2006, will come out on Nov. 19.The big picture: As much as the video game industry and its culture focus on the novelty of new releases, 2021 is shaping up to be a showcase for the appeal of the old.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Pokémon Brilliant Diamond" and "Pokémon Shining Pearl" will claim yet another spot on the release calendar for new versions of games millions of people have already played.Production delays due to COVID, tied with the ever-increasing difficulty of making new games is resulting in more visibility for remakes, remasters, and other recycled efforts.Game publishers have mined their back catalog for decades. The abundance of reissues and their rising prominence in 2021 is what's startling.The "Pokémon" releases will come just a week after Rockstar starts selling an "expanded and enhanced" version of 2013's "Grand Theft Auto V," a game that has already shipped 145 million copies.Between the lines: May 2021 has been rife with reissues and the many reasons for them:May 14: EA's "Mass Effect Legendary Edition," a chart-topping remaster of a trio of sci-fi games from a decade ago, is an attempted franchise revival.May 18: Sony's release of its formerly PlayStation-exclusive "Days Gone" to PC continued the trend of Microsoft and Sony expanding their audience by putting their games on previously verboten platforms.May 21: Nintendo's Switch release of 2017 Nintendo 3DS game "Miitopia" hit in the midst of an extraordinarily successful company effort to re-sell games, some of which floundered on older platforms, on its ubiquitous newer machine.Don't forget the new consoles. Publishers see a chance to shine up recent games and try to sell them again on the new generation of consoles.See “GTA,” but also next month’s expanded version of 2020’s “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” which was itself already a radical remake of a classic game. Older games also help add value to expanding catalogue services, most prominently Xbox Game Pass, which keeps showcasing the acquisition of classic content--a range of beloved “Final Fantasy” games, a whole series of “Yakuza” titles, etc.The bottom line: As much as some fans crave new games, all of these reissues are arguably a healthy development.Reissues defy the old currents that would cause most games, even the biggest, to largely exit the public eye within a year or two after release.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here's what Noah Syndergaard's recent setback means for him and the Mets, according to Andy Martino

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news that Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard will have to rest his right elbow for 6 weeks because of inflammation. Martino explains that it will take at minimum 12 weeks for Syndergaard to rest and build back and how that impacts the Mets moving forward.

  • César Prieto: Cuban baseball player defects on Florida trip

    Cuban officials confirm César Prieto left their delegation during a pre-Olympic tournament.

  • Islanders knock out Penguins in Game 6, advance to second round

    The Islanders have now eliminated the Penguins twice in the last three postseasons.

  • NFL, Senior Bowl to host first HBCU combine in 2022

    "The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete,” said NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist on Thursday after the four-time major winner said she will not attend press conferences at this year's French Open as the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health. According to the Grand Slam rule book, players can be fined up to $20,000 for skipping a media conference but Osaka was ready to accept any sanction. Osaka hoped the "considerable amount" that she expected to forfeit would go towards a mental health charity.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • Motor racing-Ferrari detect no serious damage to Leclerc's gearbox

    Leclerc crashed in the last minute of qualifying on Saturday, securing pole but dashing the hopes of rivals who had to abort their final flying laps. The impact raised fears that the 23-year-old could lose the pole if the gearbox needed replacing, triggering a penalty that would drop Leclerc to sixth on the grid and promote Red Bull's title contender Max Verstappen to pole.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Jimmy Butler with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/22/2021

  • Kyle Busch one step closer to 100 Xfinity Series wins with COTA victory

    Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.