Fantasy Baseball Priority Pickups: Adding Jarren Duran ahead of the rush

You have roster needs, we have sensible solutions. All players featured here are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and all can (hopefully) help your fantasy squad. Let's go prospecting...

Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox (10% rostered)

Let's get ahead of the next buzzy call-up by getting Duran stashed today — right now. Do it.

Duran has homered six times in his last 12 games, including a walk-off opposite-field bomb on Sunday:

"Walk it off, Jarren Duran!"



The #RedSox No. 3 prospect belts a three-run tater to win it in the 10th for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/wdm9SJ2LrE — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 20, 2021

He's up to 13 homers on the season at Triple-A along with seven steals, plus he's slashing .291/.381/.634. That level of production is juuuust a bit better than what Red Sox center-fielders have accomplished to this point. Duran has been an effective base-stealer in previous seasons (46 SB in 2019), then he used his alternate training site time to add strength and rework his swing. The end result is a potential multi-category fantasy contributor who should get a look in the big leagues very soon.

It's possible that the organization will allow him to have the Olympics experience, but team needs will presumably be the priority.

C.J. Cron, 1B, Colorado Rockies (42%)

What are we even doing here, people? The starting first baseman for the Rockies is available in nearly 60 percent of Yahoo leagues? This is a complete failure of fantasy process. Cron has hit five homers in his last nine games, he's scored 30 runs and driven in 29 on the year and he's slashing .271/.372/.489. He obviously does his home hitting in the friendliest possible environment, so there are plenty more bombs ahead. If you play in a league in which you need to fill both a CI and UTIL spot, Cron needs to be rostered by someone. You shouldn't need a licensed fantasy professional to tell you that Cron can reach 30 homers in a healthy season.

Kolten Wong, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers (31%)

Nope, I will not stop pushing Wong as a fantasy add. It's basically my brand. He's back from the DL, again leading off for the Brewers, and he's gone 6-for-18 with two homers, four runs, and four RBIs over his last four games. He's batting a respectable .281 with six homers and five steals. Wong swiped 24 bags in 2019, so he's a solid contributor in a tricky category. Ideally, you'll get your steals from players who aren't simply one-stat specialists.

Michael Fulmer, SP/RP, Detroit Tigers (30%)

Fulmer's numbers in relief this season have been plenty good: 26.1 IP, 35 Ks, 6 BB, 2.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 6 SV. He's also a closer who can be slotted at SP, which is often helpful. If you have no use for additional saves in your fantasy life ... well, wow. Most of us are not so well positioned. At this point, Fulmer deserves an active spot in nearly all mixed leagues.

Mike Minor, SP, Kansas City Royals (43%)

Minor has maintained his K-rate from last season (92 Ks in 86.1 IP) while reducing the walks and delivering a perfectly playable 1.18 WHIP. He's throwing his fastball less often and the curve a bit more ...

Mike Minor has been making the curveball a bigger part of his pitch mix than ever before pic.twitter.com/vULPMEatKI — Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) May 27, 2021

... and the whole arsenal is generally working. He's issued no more than one walk in each of his last five starts, which helps the fantasy ratios in no small way. Minor has a not-too-intimidating series of starts ahead of the all-star break (at Tex, at Bos, Cin, at Cle), so he's on the approved list for streaming.

J.T. Brubaker, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates (32%)

Look, you don't have to fully embrace the Bucs, but let's recognize the fact that Brubaker has been sneaky-good. He's struck out 72 batters over 71.2 innings and produced a 3.77 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. Those numbers will play. He's kept his walk rate low this season (1.88 BB/9) and given us four starts with at least seven Ks. As with Minor, stream him as needed.

Hunter Greene, SP, Cincinnati Reds (9%)

We opened with a prospect, so let's end with another. Greene just K'd six batters over 5.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday, which is a pretty standard day at the office for him. He whiffed eight over 4.0 frames in his Triple-A debut last week:

Hunter Greene dials it up to 104 as he strikes out three in his first Triple-A inning. pic.twitter.com/8wbIbLmih8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2021

Yup, that's 104 mph. One-oh-four. Whenever he arrives in Cincinnati, he'll immediately be a must-add fantasy arm. Consider getting ahead of the mob and stashing now.