Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Ranking Mike Trout, going all-relievers in drafts and bold predictions

On this week's episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podast, Yahoo’s Andy Behrens sits in for Scott PIanowski and is joined by Razzball's B_Don to discuss what to do about Mike Trout in the rankings, league rules to consider changing during a shortened season, why relievers might be more valuable in 2020 and a few bold predictions.

With the news that perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout could miss at least a portion of a shortened season to be with his wife during the birth of their child, where should you place Mike Trout on your draft board? Andy and Brandon debate the merits of bumping Trout down to the end of the first round and even further. (03:43)

Let's be honest, a traditional 5x5 fantasy setup wasn't exactly created with a truncated 60-game season in mind. We look at a few of the other league rules and setups this year worth thinking about (17:02), and why H2H players might consider switching to Roto this year (26:56).

While relievers generally take a backseat to starters in fantasy rankings, could this be the year where an all-reliever strategy is viable? (35:09)

And to wrap up the show, Andy and B_Don throw out their boldest of predictions for the 2020 season. (44:42)

How many games will Mike Trout play in 2020?

