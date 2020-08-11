Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Tatis, Nuñez, Aguilar — Are we buying their hot starts?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

On this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast, Yahoo's Fred Zinkie joins Scott Pianowski to discuss the hot starts and strategy changes that have jumped out in the early part of the 2020 MLB season.

The early few weeks of the 2020 MLB season has brought us 7-inning doubleheaders, middle relievers stealing wins from starters, dwindling steals and relievers splitting up the saves. Scott and Fred discuss how to adapt your fantasy team to the changing baseball landscape.

Though we’re only about three weeks into the regular season, it’s never too early to overreact. Scott and Fred discuss Fernando Tatis, Jr. (next year’s #1 pick?), Isaiah Kiner-Falefa’s sneaky value at catcher, Renato Núñez early power boom and whether Jesús Aguilar’s bounceback is for real.

And before we get out of here, Scott and Fred draft their favorite curveballs in MLB history. An ode to Uncle Charlie!

Will Tatis., Jr. be next year's number 1 pick? More

