Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Baseball's labor dispute and retro draft strategy

On this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast, Fred Zinkie stops by to discuss baseball's ongoing labor dispute and what they've learned about fantasy baseball strategy from their recent retro season fantasy drafts.

Scott and Fred also talk in depth about the current state of affairs and standoff between MLB and its players. Will we have an MLB season? And if so, with a likely season being shortened in some form or fashion, what are some strategies fantasy players can implement?

And how should fantasy players prepare for a potential season overlapping with fantasy football draft prep?

Next up, Scott and Fred describe the retro seasonal drafts they’ve been taking part in lately. If you're not familiar, you pick a season like 1999 and draft from the player pool like usual. But, since you already know the stat lines you'll be getting during the draft, strategy changes dramatically. Scott and Fred discuss how team composition and positional scarcity come into play.

Finally, our experts offer up some strategies behind punting, along with what we can learn in our 2020 fantasy drafts about steals, saves, and batting average.

Will baseball dugouts remain empty in 2020?

