Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Go get García!

SNY

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley checks in on several New York Knicks hot topics, including comments from Zion Williamson about how much he likes playing in New York, and how far into the future it will be before the Knicks could even think about signing him. Begley also talks about Julius Randle potentially playing his way to a max contract, and the case for Tom Thibodeau to win NBA Coach of the Year.