The number of active riders Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported for the first quarter of 2021 tumbled to just under 13.5 million, a 36.4% drop from the year-ago period as the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt by the ridesharing shop. CEO Logan Green told analysts on Lyft's earnings conference call that it is still going to be awhile before the situation normalizes. Lyft is no longer just simply a ridesharing company, and said it is looking at a future where transportation is a service.