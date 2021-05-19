Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Take a chance on some Tigers!
MLB.com writer Sarah Langs joins Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski to offer a few waiver wire adds for fantasy baseball managers.
MLB.com writer Sarah Langs joins Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski to offer a few waiver wire adds for fantasy baseball managers.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura worked out their differences after a dugout altercation on Sunday.
Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick react to the AL MVP odds shift after Mike Trout's injury, plus Will Gray gives his longshots for the PGA Championship. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Let's check in on some of MLB's top prospects, including Seattle's Taylor Trammell, who should still be on the fantasy radar.
Few leakers have made as much noise in recent weeks as Jon Prosser, host of Front Page Tech on YouTube. Since the beginning of May, Prosser has shared exclusive information and renders of the upcoming M2 MacBook Air, Pixel 6, and Android 12, the last of which was validated during the Google I/O 2021 keynote. …
Who will be the tight end surprise of 2021? Let's examine our draft rankings.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.
Bellator is set to welcome fans back with limited tickets for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261 going on sale Friday.
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.
Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]
Basketball fans couldn't wait to see Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty on opening night.
The Pirates star left his mark.
Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?
Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.
Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, May 17 3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Dover […]
Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. The Grizzlies went up by two twice after that, before Poole nailed his momentum-changing 3-pointer.
The highest-paid Oriole is not going to see the field in 2021.
"For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."