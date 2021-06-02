Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Amed Rosario ascending!
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski offers waiver advice for baseball managers including the Cleveland shortstop moving up the batting order.
It was nearly Vasilevskiy's second shutout in the Lightning's last three games until Andrei Svechnikov scored with 1:30 remaining as Carolina went with an extra skater. Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning.
Kevin Kiermaier's voice was raspy, the toll of 16 celebrations over 17 games. “We’re all huddled around,” the Rays center fielder said, describing the large circle that had just gathered in the clubhouse. Tampa Bay's 16-1 spurt opened a 5 1/2-game AL East lead over third-place New York — and led to postgame frivolity.
Justin Thomas spoke about why he wanted to lend some financial support to fellow pro Michael Visacki.
SNY sources tell Ian Begley that a prominent member within the Celtics wanted Brad Stevens fired during the regular season.
Bears rookie receiver Dazz Newsome broke his collarbone in practice Tuesday. Coach Matt Nagy announced Newsome will be out “a little while.” Newsome will undergo surgery Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It was a “clean break,” per Pelissero, so Newsome’s prognosis is eight weeks. That should put him back at around the start [more]
Brad Stevens taking over for Danny Ainge as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Lakers are in serious danger of being eliminated as the Phoenix Suns crushed them in Game 5. Mark Medina offers up his takeaways.
Julio Jones trade standoff could provide benefit to Dolphins
Food provided to minor league baseball players remained questionable, at best, in the Oakland Athletics organization.
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul exited Game 5 for good in the third quarter after reinjuring his right shoulder.
While disappointed with the Blazers' Game 5 loss despite his heroic performance, Damian Lillard pointed out that "first to 4" is all that matters.
Tom Brady made one huge mistake during the 2020 NFL season.
Three-time beach volleyball gold-medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and partner Brooke Sweat lost Wednesday, ending their 2021 Olympics chances.
The WWE news comes nearly two months after the company had already released numerous superstars, citing budget constraints.
Ben Roethlisberger takes a jab at his former OC in an interview on Tuesday.
LaMarcus Aldridge discusses "only thing he wishes" was better relationship with Damian Lillard
Which teams will be playing in the NHL semifinals? USA TODAY Sports' hockey experts make their picks for the second-round series.
Three takeaways after an abysmal Game 5 performance by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Winning a match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open is downright difficult, of course: He went into Tuesday with a 100-2 career record at the place.
Jim "Bones" Mackay, Jeff Coston and Xander Schauffele dish three great Phil Mickelson stories you've got to hear about.