Fantasy Baseball: One add to make now and other weekend developments

Pickup of the Day

Kyle Bradish (SP, Baltimore Orioles, 7 percent rostered)

Maybe it’s the new fences at Camden Yards or that their rebuild is finally turning the corner, but the Orioles have one of the most improved pitching staffs in baseball. The club ranks in the middle of the pack in ERA, and they have a few notable prospects ready to debut this season. Bradish has led their prospect parade so far, logging a 16:3 K:BB ratio across his initial three Major League starts. The rookie has a pair of home starts this week (admittedly with tough matchups against the Yankees and Rays), and this could be the last chance to pick him up in 12-team formats.

DFS Plays of the Day

Adding Ortega to a DFS lineup will save money to spend elsewhere and could also result in getting a serviceable stat line. The speedy outfielder has recovered from a slow start to the season (.857 OPS in May) and has been hitting leadoff against righties of late. He could reach base often against Pirates right-hander Bryce Wilson, who has posted poor ratios (5.82 ERA, 1.52 WHIP) this season.

Rafael Ortega has started to heat up in May, making him an intriguing daily fantasy baseball option on Monday. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

Eli White (OF, Texas Rangers, $8)

Someone on the Rangers is going to steal a base tonight, and the guess here is that it will be White. The speedy outfielder leads the team with seven steals and has swiped five bags in his past five contests. White merely needs to reach base in order to run wild on Angels starter Noah Syndergaard, who struggles to hold runners every year and this season leads the Majors with 10 steals allowed. I know that steals aren’t often a driving force in Yahoo daily contests, but White could be a cost-effective producer of a solid point total.

