Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft, 1.0: Who goes in the first round?

The Yahoo fantasy baseball analysts — Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don — took part in a first-round mock draft. Each analyst gets four picks in the first (to represent a 12-team league). But don't worry, this is just the first iteration of this mock — Rounds 2 and 3 are coming soon.

Now, onto the picks:

He's hit .311 over the past four seasons with elite speed, power and run production — a perfect fantasy profile. — Andy Behrens

Round 1, Pick 2: Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

Acuna already has a near-40/40 season to his credit and he just turned 25. — Andy Behrens

Round 1, Pick 3: Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians

Ramirez is now firmly established as a player who will finish among the category leaders in four of the five standard fantasy stats. — Andy Behrens

It should go without saying that a guy coming off a 62-homer season is a decent choice pretty much anywhere in the first round. — Andy Behrens

The reigning AL MVP is a clear first-round fantasy pick in 2023. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Round 1, Pick 5: Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners

Super soph brings category juice, unknown upside and fun. — Scott Pianowski

We still haven't seen his best season. Upside is AL MVP. Likely a five-category grabber. — Scott Pianowski

I know upside is the fun word, but floor matters, too. When has Mookie Betts ever let you down? The favorite to lead the majors in runs scored. — Scott Pianowski

Round 1, Pick 8: Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros

Not a runner, but the rest of his Statcast page is gloriously pinned to the right. As silly as Alvarez's stats were last year, he was actually unlucky. If that luck balances out, he can break the game. — Scott Pianowski

Still just 23 years old, Vlad is the favorite to lead MLB in batting average and will benefit from Toronto's new park dimensions. — Dalton Del Don

There's concern he'll stop running, and he's UTIL only, but Ohtani's bat is good enough to go here regardless. — Dalton Del Don

Round 1, Pick 11: Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Still just 24 years old, Bichette has stated he wants to run more in 2023, and he'll also get a big boost from Toronto moving in its fences. — Dalton Del Don

Round 1, Pick 12: Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees

He was incredibly unlucky last year for multiple reasons and should bounce back as fantasy's top pitcher again in 2023. — Dalton Del Don

Stay tuned for the next iterations of our Expert Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft for 2023!