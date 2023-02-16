Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft, 1.0: Who goes in the first round?
The Yahoo fantasy baseball analysts — Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don — took part in a first-round mock draft. Each analyst gets four picks in the first (to represent a 12-team league). But don't worry, this is just the first iteration of this mock — Rounds 2 and 3 are coming soon.
Now, onto the picks:
Round 1, Pick 1: Trea Turner, SS, Philadelphia Phillies
He's hit .311 over the past four seasons with elite speed, power and run production — a perfect fantasy profile. — Andy Behrens
Round 1, Pick 2: Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
Acuna already has a near-40/40 season to his credit and he just turned 25. — Andy Behrens
Round 1, Pick 3: Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians
Ramirez is now firmly established as a player who will finish among the category leaders in four of the five standard fantasy stats. — Andy Behrens
Round 1, Pick 4: Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
It should go without saying that a guy coming off a 62-homer season is a decent choice pretty much anywhere in the first round. — Andy Behrens
Round 1, Pick 5: Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners
Super soph brings category juice, unknown upside and fun. — Scott Pianowski
Round 1, Pick 6: Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros
We still haven't seen his best season. Upside is AL MVP. Likely a five-category grabber. — Scott Pianowski
Round 1, Pick 7: Mookie Betts, OF/2B, Los Angeles Dodgers
I know upside is the fun word, but floor matters, too. When has Mookie Betts ever let you down? The favorite to lead the majors in runs scored. — Scott Pianowski
Round 1, Pick 8: Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros
Not a runner, but the rest of his Statcast page is gloriously pinned to the right. As silly as Alvarez's stats were last year, he was actually unlucky. If that luck balances out, he can break the game. — Scott Pianowski
Round 1, Pick 9: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays
Still just 23 years old, Vlad is the favorite to lead MLB in batting average and will benefit from Toronto's new park dimensions. — Dalton Del Don
Round 1, Pick 10: Shohei Ohtani, UTIL, Los Angeles Angels
There's concern he'll stop running, and he's UTIL only, but Ohtani's bat is good enough to go here regardless. — Dalton Del Don
Round 1, Pick 11: Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
Still just 24 years old, Bichette has stated he wants to run more in 2023, and he'll also get a big boost from Toronto moving in its fences. — Dalton Del Don
Round 1, Pick 12: Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees
He was incredibly unlucky last year for multiple reasons and should bounce back as fantasy's top pitcher again in 2023. — Dalton Del Don
Stay tuned for the next iterations of our Expert Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft for 2023!