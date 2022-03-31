Fantasy Baseball: Late-round pitching targets for 2022 drafts

Look, there's no right time to draft any fantasy pitcher because they are saboteurs. Maddeningly difficult to forecast. Agents of disappointment and despair. We've had this discussion before.

You can't possibly hope to nail all of your pitching selections, given the level of treachery at this position. It's simply not possible. However, you don't have to burn one premium pick after another in order to address the pitching categories. This season, like every other season, plenty of talent will be available in the later rounds.

Here are nine arms I've been grabbing deep in drafts, outside the first 150 picks ...

It's kinda wild the way we run away from Rays relievers as if this team has never delivered a useful fantasy closer. Under manager Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay produced a 20-save reliever every season from 2015 to 2019. It's likely to happen again, assuming Kittredge remains healthy. Let's try not to get hung up on the fact he won't get every save — because the Rays aren't trapped in 1991 — and instead recognize that he's an exceptional reliever who's likely to be the door-closer most nights.

Last year, Kittredge gave us a sub-2 ERA and sub-1 WHIP while striking out 77 hitters in 71.2 innings. He can definitely help your fantasy squad. He's vicious:

Andrew Kittredge, 96mph Two Seamer and 90mph Slider, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/vIM0DLzwni — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 11, 2021

San Francisco's saves situation was made perfectly clear this week when manager Gabe Kapler said, "Right now, if we were starting on opening day, Jake McGee would be our closer." Perhaps we should start drafting Giants relievers in a manner that reflects what the team is telling us. McGee saved 31 games last year, his ratios were outstanding (0.91 WHIP) and he struck out nearly a batter per inning. He's currently ahead of Camilo Doval in the Giants' bullpen hierarchy, per the manager himself.

OK, so Skubal had some issues allowing home runs last season. He gave up 35 long balls in 149.1 innings (34 to RHBs), which is not ideal. But he also struck out 164 batters (9.9 K/9) at the age of 24. When Skubal is dealing, he's a fun watch:

Tarik Skubal sets a career-high with 11 strikeouts.👏



The @Tigers' rookie became the 10th player in Detroit history with 8+ Ks in four straight starts. pic.twitter.com/7vcMWySOqz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 5, 2021

If he can make any sort of leap this season, dialing back the hard contact from right-handed batters, he has a chance to be a serious fantasy asset. Detroit has no shortage of young, emerging talent.

Ynoa was a revelation for the champs last year, piling up 100 Ks in 91.0 innings and producing a 1.11 WHIP. A fractured hand interrupted his season (self-inflicted), but we saw enough to know the 23-year-old has a fantasy-friendly profile. It sounds as if he's a good bet to make the rotation, so he can help us immediately. Ynoa has gone un-rostered in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues thus far, but I'll take him wherever you let me.

Huascar Ynoa is one of Andy Behrens' favorite late-round fantasy pitcher targets. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Gore has been hyped and re-hyped and, arguably, overhyped. It's possible you're out on him in 2022. But will you please just take a look at this spring filth:

MacKenzie Gore so far this #PadresST:



5 IP

1 H

0 ER

0 BB

7 Ks



🎥: @Padrespic.twitter.com/XmyVRyIzp9 — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) March 23, 2022

The 23-year-old flamethrower has whiffed 304 batters in 233.1 career minor league innings. He's been nearly untouchable this month, so it's tough to imagine we won't see him pitch meaningful frames for the Padres in the year ahead. Gore is exactly the sort of high-ceiling pitcher you want to target late in drafts.

Aaron Ashby, SP/RP, Milwaukee Brewers

As of this writing, we can't even say what Ashby's role will be with the Brewers to begin the season. Is he a starter? An opener? A multi-inning reliever? Beats me. But he has high-90s velocity and multiple plus pitches, so we can feel confident that his innings, whenever they occur, will be of the highest quality. He struck out 39 batters in 31.2 innings for the Brewers last season, plus another 100 in 63.1 minor league frames.

Aaron Ashby, Pretty 81mph Curveball. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/SfFwXRYTim — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 3, 2021

I'll gladly roster him, even in a non-closing relief role. You can simply toss him in one of your SP slots and enjoy the K-rate.

Edward Cabrera, SP, Miami Marlins

Miami's organization is loaded with pitching talent, so, when any young arm begins to stand out from the crowd, the fantasy community should take notice. This spring, Cabrera seems to be that guy. He just spun three hitless innings against a lineup full of Nationals starters, debuting a new pitch in the process. Cabrera can reach triple-digit velocity and his secondary stuff is plenty good. Last year, across three minor league levels, he delivered a 13.5 K/9 and 2.93 ERA. He's suddenly looking like a decent bet to make the Marlins' opening day rotation.

Art Warren, RP, Cincinnati Reds

Just in case you missed the news, presumptive Reds closer Lucas Sims is going to open the season on the IL due to an elbow issue. In his absence, Warren has a chance to rule the ninth. The right-hander has a classic closer's arsenal, complete with a weapons-grade slider. Warren was outstanding last season, allowing only 11 hits and three runs over 21.0 major league innings, striking out 34. He needs to be a target for anyone looking for cheap saves (or excellent innings).

Anthony Bender, RP, Miami Marlins

Here's yet another bullpen situation in which the guy we thought would close, Dylan Floro, is dealing with an arm issue this spring. Bender figures to be the next man up in the ninth for Miami, coming off a stellar 2021 campaign: 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 10.4 K/9. He's another hard-thrower with evil secondary stuff. There's really no need to pay luxury draft prices for your saves, people. Get 'em late; draft bats early.