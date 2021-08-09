Fantasy Baseball: It's time to drop these key players

First off, I want to thank Phil Dussault for inspiring today’s article. You likely don’t know Phil, and for the most part neither to do I. Here’s a brief description of Phil: he’s one of the best fantasy baseball managers in the world. When Phil does something, the rest of us would be wise to notice.

Phil certainly did something last Sunday, when he dropped Jacob deGrom in a 15-team league. Yes, you read that right: he dropped the best pitcher in baseball. Phil dropped deGrom despite knowing that the expectation is for the Mets superstar to pitch again this season. He dropped deGrom knowing that the righty could make 3-5 more starts. And not only that, but Phil dropped deGrom in a format where the waiver wire is rarely full of appealing options.

Yahoo! managers have made a significantly different decision on deGrom, as he is rostered in 99 percent of leagues. Most standard 10-12 team Yahoo! leagues have around five reserve spots (three bench, two IL), but Phil has a seven-man bench in his league — and he still dropped deGrom.

In defense of Phil (who doesn’t really need defending when you look at his track record), he acknowledged that deGrom’s skill set doesn’t match the late-season needs of the team from which he was dropped. Phil had little to gain in wins or strikeouts, and while deGrom is generally a great source of ratios, we have no idea how much he will help in those areas during a brief return from a long layoff. Phil concluded that deGrom’s roster spot would be better utilized by mining for precious steals or saves.

Before we move on to other players to drop, I’ll summarize the point of this story by acknowledging that deGrom shouldn’t be dropped in all Yahoo! leagues. There are some teams that would greatly benefit from what deGrom could potentially provide in September. But with the fruitful waiver wire in most Yahoo! formats, there are teams that would be better off sending deGrom to waivers and using his roster spot for someone else. After all, at this point in the season, most teams have more IL players than IL spots.

You’ll have to make your own decision on deGrom, but my goal here is to at least make you think about the possibility of dropping players who you previously thought to be undroppable.

Here are some who should be assessed:

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (94 percent rostered)

In the midst of a disappointing year, Lindor has hurt your batting average while providing a level of power that is easily replaceable from the waiver wire. Your only decision is whether you need his steals badly enough to wait around for roughly one month of his services.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota (90 percent)

Buxton has played in three games since May 7 and has no timeline for a return from a broken hand. Sure, the speedy outfielder was briefly great this year (1.176 OPS in 27 games), but he likely won’t be in top form after such a long layoff and certainly won’t be rushed back by a rebuilding Twins squad.

Adalberto Mondesi, Kansas City (89 percent)

Unless you really need steals, there is no reason to retain Mondesi. He will soon return from a rehab assignment but is mostly a one-category contributor and is expected to get his share of days off down the stretch.

Kyle Schwarber, Boston (84 percent)

The career .233 hitter was batting .216 on June 12 before going on a memorable tear that ended with a July 2 hamstring injury. Fantasy managers will remember his hot streak, but there is little chance that the slugger is going to pick up where he left off. Schwarber can be retained by those in tight homer races, but he is likely to hurt their batting average while providing little help elsewhere.

It was fun while it lasted, but Kyle Schwarber is unlikely to return to his hot-hitting ways. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (99 percent)

Kershaw’s case is similar to that of deGrom, but with a lower ceiling. The left-hander has suffered a setback and is now looking at a September return from a forearm injury. It’s time to send him to waivers.

Shane Bieber, Cleveland (96 percent)

Bieber has yet to throw off a mound, making it unlikely that he completes his recovery from a shoulder injury prior to September. And as part of a Cleveland team that has fallen out of the race, he won’t be rushed back.

Pablo Lopez, Miami (84 percent)

This one is an easy call. Lopez has just recently started throwing off flat ground as he recovers from a right rotator cuff strain. Although a good pitcher, the right-hander is not an ace, and he plays for a losing team with a bad lineup. Cut.

Aaron Civale, Cleveland (70 percent)

Civale was recently transferred to the 60-day IL, which means that he can’t return until August 22 or later. He has yet to make much progress in his recovery, and we are likely looking at a September return for a starter with a 4.36 FIP and mediocre strikeout rate. To me, he’s an automatic cut.