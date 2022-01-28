Fantasy Baseball is open for the 2022 MLB season

Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is officially LIVE for the 2022 season!

Even with the start of the MLB season still to be determined, we know many of you have been waiting to make your Fantasy Baseball plans. The wait is over — sign up today !

Everything you love is back for the 2022 version of our game. New to fantasy? Need a refresher on how to play? We have you covered.

Yahoo Fantasy will help you get ready to draft with advice from some of the best analysts in the business, including Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski.

[ Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today ]

Amped for your draft? You can do a mock today ! Our analysts already have their overall rankings live for your usage . And that's just the start of our draft content. We will be delivering original articles and videos showcasing our picks for the top breakouts, sleepers, team over/unders, MVP and Cy Young candidates along with strategy tips and much more.

After drafts wrap up and we’re ready to play ball, we’ll keep you up to speed all season long with waiver wire advice, emerging trends, trades to pull off, prospects to stash and more so you can stay ahead of the competition.

Check out these features for Fantasy Baseball 2022

Customizable Number of Vetoes to Reject a Trade

Increased character count limit for team names

Desktop search filters for IL and NA players

Fantasy Plus has added more expert ranks in the draft, increased the number of teams to 16 and much more

Single-game contests for DFS

Available player list filters for "Playing today" and "Playing tomorrow"

The number of minor league prospects for each organization has increased from 20 to 30