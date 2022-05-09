Fantasy Baseball: Injured players to stash right now

The following players may have been dropped after getting injured and could be worth stashing now, depending on the depth of your fantasy league.

Baz was scheduled to face hitters Monday with the hopes of returning when first eligible on June 6. He’s coming back from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow, and there’s massive upside if he's healthy.

Baz is one of baseball’s best prospects who opened as the betting favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year award before his injury in spring, and while wins may be an issue with him unlikely to work deep into games right away, Baz could still be a real difference-maker in fantasy leagues over the final four months.

Heaney was finally living up to expectations this season before going down with a sore shoulder. Of course, it was a small 10.1-inning sample, but the Dodgers had him implement a new “sweeper” pitch, and the results were dramatic; Heaney has allowed zero earned runs with a 0.68 WHIP over his two starts, and his 32.5 K-BB percentage would easily lead MLB if he qualified.

Andrew Heaney's fantasy upside could be through the roof if he returns healthy. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Heaney is a former top-10 pick who’s going to receive a ton of help (and rack up wins) pitching for the Dodgers, so he has top-25 SP upside should health cooperate. He’s reportedly turned the corner regarding his shoulder pain and is expected to start throwing Monday.

Kyle Lewis, OF, Seattle Mariners (19%)

Lewis is off to a hot start during rehab, although he’s expected to spend the majority of his 20-day assignment in Triple-A before rejoining Seattle. He remains a big injury risk moving forward, but Lewis has 22 homers, seven steals and a 121 wRC+ over 112 career games in the majors. The former top-15 pick should land a near everyday role once he returns (in one of baseball’s best lineups so far), with Jarred Kelenic (66 wRC+) and Abraham Toro (72 wRC+) begging to lose at-bats. With offense so down across the league, Lewis is a rare, potential impact bat still sitting on most waiver wires.

Floro looked like a clear fade entering the year dealing with a shoulder injury and replacement Anthony Bender looking so impressive last season, but he’s arguably the safest Marlins fantasy reliever right now without yet making an appearance. Floro has looked strong over three rehab games in Triple-A, while Bender has posted a 5.62 FIP while blowing two saves and taking three losses. Bender pitched in the sixth inning during his last appearance (during a game in which Cole Sulser gave up three runs during a blown save).

Manager Don Mattingly seemingly likes to stick to one guy in his closer’s role, and Floro was his choice last season and appears to be getting close to a return.

Longoria (and teammate Tommy La Stella) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, and third base has been a tricky fantasy position to fill. Longoria is likely to see time on the IL again at some point, but he posted a 123 wRC+ and a Hard Hit% in the top 3% of the league last season. Moreover, Oracle Park has allowed the second-highest BABIP (behind only Coors Field, which always has the highest hit rate) to open 2022. Even during the colder opening month, San Francisco has played as a very favorable hitter’s park.

