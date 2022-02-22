Fantasy Baseball: Here's why it's fine to wait on third base in 2022 drafts

It’s best mostly to ignore positional scarcity in fantasy baseball, but after catcher, third base looks like the thinnest entering 2022. While the position has three stars with ADPs in the top-25, it weakens significantly thereafter.

When comparing NFBC ADPs, the No. 12 fantasy third baseman costs a much lower draft pick (#150) than the No. 12 shortstop (#78) and the No. 12 second baseman (#89).

At a position that typically doesn’t provide steals, Adalberto Mondesi is projected to easily lead MLB in stolen bases — and that's while missing 40+ games. Mondesi is fantasy’s biggest boom/bust hitter entering 2022, as steals have become a real premium with league-wide attempts declining 35.6 percent over the past decade. But his health has become such an issue the Royals openly questioned whether he could be trusted as an everyday player during the offseason.

Otherwise, third base is typically drafted for power. And while generally there’s a rush to fill the relatively thin position, don’t panic if you miss out on the stars, as there are a handful of bounce-back candidates available much later (and Yahoo remains generous with position eligibility).

Third Basemen to target

Rendon is coming off the worst season of his career, but he’s also one year removed from being one of the league’s best hitters (153 wRC+) after signing in LA. Hamstring, knee, groin, triceps and finally a hip injury that required surgery (he’s expected to be ready for spring training whenever it starts) all contributed to his down 2021, but Rendon is still 31 years old and is slated to hit behind Mike Trout. During NFBC Main Events last year, Rendon’s ADP was inside the top-45 overall.

This year you can draft him in the eighth/ninth round.

Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds

Entering last season, projection systems had Suarez finishing among the leaders in home runs, helping make his Main Event ADP inside the top-65; Suarez can be drafted in the 15th round right now, and he even has shortstop eligibility as well. Shifts will likely continue to hurt his batting average, but Suarez is capable of hitting .240ish (his career BA is .252). He's slated to hit cleanup between three lefties, including behind OBP machines Jesse Winker and Joey Votto.

Great American Ballpark ranks #3 in MLB over the last three seasons in boosting homers for righties (by 34% last season), and if you’re into random endpoints, Suarez hit .370/.460/.808 with eight homers (73 ABs) after August last year.

If you’re sensing a theme, it’s because I’m bullish on targeting hitters coming off down seasons. Bohm was being drafted inside the top-125 in Main Events last year coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he hit .338 over a 45-game sample; this year he can be drafted outside Round 20. Bohm has untapped power potential, will even give you a handful of steals and could quickly move up Philadelphia’s lineup. He even quietly finished in the top 10% in the league in Hard Hit% last season. Bohm was being drafted aggressively in 2021 for a reason.

Alec Bohm is one of Dalton Del Don's top fantasy baseball draft targets. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Longoria is 36 years old and is almost certainly going to spend time on the IL this season, but the expected addition of the universal DH should absolutely help keep his bat in the lineup. Longoria hit 13 homers with 45 runs scored and 46 RBI in exactly half a season last year (81 games), but he was even better when digging further. Had he qualified, Longo would’ve been #1 in Barrel% by a wide margin and top-10 in Hard Hit% (in between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yordan Alvarez).

Oracle Park has become less of a pitcher’s paradise, while San Francisco’s front office appears to be a real edge in boosting performance (it likely wasn’t random that Longoria’s BB% suddenly spiked at age 35 last season). Longoria is projected to hit between a bunch of lefties in a lineup that led the National League in homers last season. He’s a boring veteran likely to be plenty helpful in fantasy leagues while healthy.

Mike Moustakas, Cincinnati Reds

The universal DH should ease any concerns about Moustakas losing playing time, and he’s a complete afterthought in fantasy leagues coming off an extremely poor 2021. Moose had produced at least a 105 wRC+ during each of the previous six seasons, with many coming in a tough hitting environment in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Great American Ballpark ranks #3 in MLB over the last three seasons in boosting homers for lefties, including by 43% last year! Moustakas averaged 34 home runs from 2017-2019, and there’s no reason he can’t rebound, especially while calling home to a park that’s more favorable to lefty power than even Coors Field.

Evan Longoria and Moustakas are why it’s fine not to worry should you end up waiting on third base in your draft.

