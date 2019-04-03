Fantasy Baseball Heat Check: Domingo Santana is proving he's for real

The 2019 fantasy baseball season is still very young, but we’ve already had some expectations met as well as some surprises. Christian Yelich has gone right back to his MVP ways, but the Yankees and Red Sox are in the midst of a scoring drought. Chris Sale has not looked like himself through two starts, but Jacob deGrom hasn’t missed a beat. As fantasy enthusiasts, what do we believe, and what do we ignore?

With that said, fantasy baseball expert Andy Behrens has offered up a trio of players worth analyzing to see who you can put your trust in.

[It’s still not too late to join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league]

Let’s start with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Kolten Wong, who fantasy players are no doubt familiar with. Andy thinks you shouldn’t let his hot start fool you — remember, we’ve been here before. Next is Chris Paddack, coming off his first major league start for the San Diego Padres. Equipped with a devastating changeup, the young hurler has all the makings of an ace. Finally, Andy explains why the production of the Mariners new outfielder, Domingo Santana, is no fluke.