Fantasy Baseball: Five key third basemen to target late in drafts

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

Chapman’s disappointing 2021 season can at least be partially blamed on recovering from hip surgery, and his fantasy value saw a nice boost with his trade to Toronto. Oakland is one of the worst parks for right-handed power, decreasing homers by a whopping 17 percent over the last three seasons; Toronto has been neutral over that span. Chapman posted an ugly .639 OPS at home last season (compared to .791 on the road), as Oakland’s park has also decreased run scoring by 16% over the last three years.

His new division also features far more hitter-friendly road parks, while the Blue Jays will also provide the best lineup of Chapman’s career.

The season after Josh Donaldson went from Oakland to Toronto, his OPS jumped more than 140 points while winning the American League MVP award (producing 40+ homers with 120+ RBI and runs scored). It was only two full seasons ago when Chapman hit 35+ homers. He’s an injury risk, but Chapman is just entering his prime at 28, finally fully healthy and now gets to hit in by far the best environment of his career.

Bohm is primed for a bounce back following a disappointing sophomore campaign. He was being drafted right next to Giancarlo Stanton during NFBC Main Events last year coming off an impressive rookie season in which he hit .338 over a 45-game sample; this year he can be drafted around pick 250. Bohm has untapped power potential, will even give you a handful of steals and should benefit from Philadelphia’s loaded lineup. He quietly finished in the top 10% in the league in Hard Hit percentage last season; he was being drafted aggressively in 2021 for a reason.

Longoria is 36 years old and almost certainly going to spend time on the IL this season, but the addition of the universal DH should help keep his bat in the lineup. Longoria hit 13 homers with 45 runs scored and 46 RBI in exactly half a season last year, but he was even better when digging further. Had he qualified, Longo would’ve been No. 1 in Barrel% by a wide margin and top-10 in Hard Hit% (in between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yordan Alvarez).

Oracle Park has become far less of a pitcher’s paradise, while San Francisco’s front office appears to be a real edge in boosting performance (it likely wasn’t random Longoria’s BB% suddenly spiked at age 35 last season). Longoria is projected to hit between a bunch of lefties in a lineup that led the National League in homers last season. He’s a boring veteran likely to be plenty helpful in fantasy leagues while healthy.

The universal DH and the Reds' fire sale should ease any concerns about Moustakas losing playing time, and it also means a move toward the middle of Cincinnati’s new lineup. A complete afterthought in fantasy leagues coming off an extremely poor 2021, Moustakas had produced at least a 105 wRC+ during each of the previous six seasons, with many coming in a tough hitting environment in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Great American Ballpark ranks #3 in MLB over the last three seasons in boosting homers for lefties, including by 43% last year. Moustakas averaged 34 home runs from 2017-2019, and there’s no reason he can’t rebound, especially while calling home to a park that’s more favorable to lefty power than even Coors Field.

Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays

Diaz has incredible bat control, walking nearly as often as striking out last season when he also saw a nice improvement in launch angle while establishing a career-high. Diaz’s power may always remain limited, but his strong OBP could also easily lead to a move up Tampa Bay’s lineup. A rare help in batting average whose power is still developing, Diaz is a deep sleeper eligible at both 1B/3B.

