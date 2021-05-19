Fantasy Baseball Farm Report: Taylor Trammell is tormenting PCL pitchers

Taylor Trammell was sent down to Tacoma a week ago when Jarred Kelenic got the call, and the move has turned out to be an absolute disaster for the pitchers of the Pacific Coast League. Trammell has gone 15-for-26 with three doubles, four bombs, one steal, two walks, six runs scored, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.740.

Just look at what he did to this baseball:

Make that three straight games (and four of five) with a homer for the Mariners' Taylor Trammell since returning to @RainiersLand. pic.twitter.com/8Rr974R1TA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 18, 2021

Trammell struggled in a big way in Seattle to open the season, striking out 41 times over 83 at-bats. He did manage to hit four homers and swipe two bags for the Mariners, offering a glimpse of his power/speed potential. He may never hit for average at the big league level, but that doesn't mean he can't help the fantasy community. Keep him in your long-term plans.

Jesus Sanchez, feasting at Jacksonville

OK, so Sanchez's 10-game stint with Miami last year did not go particularly well. It was, in fact, an almost complete face-plant: 1-for-25, 11 Ks. But he's been otherworldly to this point at Triple-A, launching six homers while going 21-for-44 with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs. Sanchez is a career .300 hitter in the minors, although it feels as if he went two full years without doing a thing. If he re-arrives with the Marlins, he's certainly worth a flier.

Roansy Contreras is still dealing

We're now three starts and 17.2 innings into Contreras' Double-A season and he still hasn't allowed a run, earned or unearned. He's given up just seven hits and three walks while striking out 28 batters. Twenty-eight. Contreras came to the Pirates' org via the Jameson Taillon deal and he's been nothing but spectacular so far. He reaches 97 on the gun and his breaking stuff seems to be better than the scouting reports would suggest.

You could say that Roansy Contreras is nasty. pic.twitter.com/DVZJmBk0DJ — Pirates (@Pirates) March 23, 2021

Contreras was only at the fringes of the fantasy radar (at least for me) entering the season, but he is certainly a pitcher of interest right now.

Seth Beer, raking at Reno

I've got a dynasty team that's had Beer on the roster since 2018 and it's reached the point at which the yearly salary increases have made him a ridiculous indulgence. Like, it was kinda fun to have a slugger named "Beer" on the squad at $1, but now that he's $4 and still not helping, well ... I've got a tough decision ahead if he can't break through in 2021.

Light-tower power.@Dbacks prospect Seth Beer hits this one to the base of the light tower. pic.twitter.com/oKX9xe1xJX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 12, 2021

All that said, it pleases me endlessly to report that Beer has been crushing at Triple-A Reno, slashing .320/.352/.640 with three homers among his seven extra-base hits. The left-handed mauler was a first-round selection out of Clemson in 2018, then he hit 26 homers and drove in 103 runs the following year across multiple levels. He's hit left-handed pitching reasonably well, including two home runs this season, so he isn't necessarily destined for a platoon. Here's hoping he forces his way into the major league conversation.

And while we're discussing my dynasty situation ...

Jarren Duran powers up

Having just traded for Duran myself, I can report that he hasn't disappointed. His speed, average and on-base ability were already well known — he swiped 46 bags in 2019 — and he's suddenly hitting for power this season. He made launch angle changes to his swing and it's clearly had a positive impact. The wheels are still there and he's reaching base at a .390 clip, and he's already cleared the fence five times in 13 games for Worcester. Duran is just one step away from Boston's lineup and he'll offer every-category potential when he gets there.

Vidal Brujan, 20/20 (or 20/40) candidate

Wander Franco gets the most hype in Tampa Bay's system, but Brujan's fantasy profile is plenty appealing, too. He's another guy with well-established speed credentials (55 SB in 2018) who lives on base (career .379) and is now hitting for power. Brujan has homered five times in his first 13 games, and these dingers aren't cheap:

Rays No. 2 prospect @vidalbrujan CRUSHES his fifth homer in 11 games for @DurhamBulls. pic.twitter.com/qgPO4qbNqr — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 16, 2021

His OPS is 1.044 as of this writing. If the power gains hold, he's another all-category contributor.