  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball Farm Report: Taylor Trammell is tormenting PCL pitchers

Andy Behrens
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Taylor Trammell was sent down to Tacoma a week ago when Jarred Kelenic got the call, and the move has turned out to be an absolute disaster for the pitchers of the Pacific Coast League. Trammell has gone 15-for-26 with three doubles, four bombs, one steal, two walks, six runs scored, 14 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.740.

Just look at what he did to this baseball:

Trammell struggled in a big way in Seattle to open the season, striking out 41 times over 83 at-bats. He did manage to hit four homers and swipe two bags for the Mariners, offering a glimpse of his power/speed potential. He may never hit for average at the big league level, but that doesn't mean he can't help the fantasy community. Keep him in your long-term plans.

Jesus Sanchez, feasting at Jacksonville

OK, so Sanchez's 10-game stint with Miami last year did not go particularly well. It was, in fact, an almost complete face-plant: 1-for-25, 11 Ks. But he's been otherworldly to this point at Triple-A, launching six homers while going 21-for-44 with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs. Sanchez is a career .300 hitter in the minors, although it feels as if he went two full years without doing a thing. If he re-arrives with the Marlins, he's certainly worth a flier.

Roansy Contreras is still dealing

We're now three starts and 17.2 innings into Contreras' Double-A season and he still hasn't allowed a run, earned or unearned. He's given up just seven hits and three walks while striking out 28 batters. Twenty-eight. Contreras came to the Pirates' org via the Jameson Taillon deal and he's been nothing but spectacular so far. He reaches 97 on the gun and his breaking stuff seems to be better than the scouting reports would suggest.

Contreras was only at the fringes of the fantasy radar (at least for me) entering the season, but he is certainly a pitcher of interest right now.

Seth Beer, raking at Reno

I've got a dynasty team that's had Beer on the roster since 2018 and it's reached the point at which the yearly salary increases have made him a ridiculous indulgence. Like, it was kinda fun to have a slugger named "Beer" on the squad at $1, but now that he's $4 and still not helping, well ... I've got a tough decision ahead if he can't break through in 2021.

All that said, it pleases me endlessly to report that Beer has been crushing at Triple-A Reno, slashing .320/.352/.640 with three homers among his seven extra-base hits. The left-handed mauler was a first-round selection out of Clemson in 2018, then he hit 26 homers and drove in 103 runs the following year across multiple levels. He's hit left-handed pitching reasonably well, including two home runs this season, so he isn't necessarily destined for a platoon. Here's hoping he forces his way into the major league conversation.

And while we're discussing my dynasty situation ...

Jarren Duran powers up

Having just traded for Duran myself, I can report that he hasn't disappointed. His speed, average and on-base ability were already well known — he swiped 46 bags in 2019 — and he's suddenly hitting for power this season. He made launch angle changes to his swing and it's clearly had a positive impact. The wheels are still there and he's reaching base at a .390 clip, and he's already cleared the fence five times in 13 games for Worcester. Duran is just one step away from Boston's lineup and he'll offer every-category potential when he gets there.

Vidal Brujan, 20/20 (or 20/40) candidate

Wander Franco gets the most hype in Tampa Bay's system, but Brujan's fantasy profile is plenty appealing, too. He's another guy with well-established speed credentials (55 SB in 2018) who lives on base (career .379) and is now hitting for power. Brujan has homered five times in his first 13 games, and these dingers aren't cheap:

His OPS is 1.044 as of this writing. If the power gains hold, he's another all-category contributor.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB's fifth no-hitter of 2021 and fantasy pickups with Mike Trout hurt

    It's rare a no-hitter takes a backseat in the news cycle, but when the game's best player hits the IL that's the case. Dalton Del Don has some waiver options with Mike Trout out.

  • Mike Trout's injury reshapes AL MVP futures

    Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick react to the AL MVP odds shift after Mike Trout's injury, plus Will Gray gives his longshots for the PGA Championship. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Notes: Betting On Bundy

    Matthew Pouliot looks at Dylan Bundy's struggles, wonders about Alek Manoah's ETA and addresses some closing situations in this week's notes. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

  • White Sox's Tony La Russa stands by Yermín Mercedes comments

    Tony La Russa stood by everything he said about Yermn Mercedes' 3-0 home run Tuesday, insistent that it didnt negatively affect the White Sox clubhouse.

  • Rougned Odor never met expectations with Texas Rangers. It’s hard to pinpoint why

    The second baseman is back at Globe Life Field with the New York Yankees, who reinstated him from the injured list Tuesday.

  • Meet Kaleb Ort, the other pitching prospect Red Sox stole from Yankees

    Garrett Whitlock isn't the only former Yankees pitching prospect who's thriving in the Red Sox' system. John Tomase introduces fans to hard-throwing right-hander Kaleb Ort.

  • Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

    LONDON (Reuters) -James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a "driver ambassador". The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that she will work with partners and "across a variety of disciplines". If somewhat vague on the detail, the new job could involve the 26-year-old Briton showing off some of the skills featured in the yet-to-be-released Bond movie "No Time to Die".

  • Get to know King Pokémon, the obsessive collector with more than $10 million in cartoon animal cards

    Gary “King Pokémon” Haase is, despite his lofty title, just a 67-year-old guy from Las Vegas who has a hard time selling off any of his enormous Pokémon card collection. And yet he holds this royal title thanks to the decades of obsessive collecting that’s resulted in him accumulating the world’s most valuable stash of cartoon animal cards, worth at least $10 million.

  • IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

    According to the IEA, new oil and gas spending will have to stop after 2021 if emissions targets are to be reached, but oil analysts are worried about a supply crisis looming

  • Mike Trout Sidelined Until July

    George Bissell discusses Mike Trout’s injury, Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter versus Seattle and more in Wednesday’s Daily Dose. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • BlackRock's climate views put it center stage in Exxon boardroom fight

    Top asset manager BlackRock could determine the outcome of a proxy fight between Exxon Mobil and a hedge fund seeking to reshape the oil giant's board and future direction. Exxon's 12 directors are up for election on May 26, in a vote that offers a high profile test of BlackRock's approach to getting companies set a course to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius by 2050. Exxon stresses it is on a path to meet the Paris accord with a market-based approach.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Casey Mize early, Michael Fulmer late

    The Detroit Tigers are in rebuilding mode, but two young pitchers showed reason for optimism Monday. Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • Chris Taylor

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Wink Martindale: Odafe Oweh is going to hit the quarterback

    The Ravens visited with Justin Houston and they’ve been discussed as a possible landing spot for other pass rushers, but they have resisted adding any veterans to the mix despite seeing several leave in free agency. Pass rush hasn’t been ignored altogether, however. They drafted former Penn State linebacker Odafe Oweh in the first round [more]

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • ‘Jacare’ Souza to undergo surgery after gruesome arm break in UFC 262 loss

    Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza adds to highlight reel with strange-looking TKO of Shane Burgos

    Edson Barboza knocks out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion at UFC 262 in Houston.