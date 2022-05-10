Fantasy Baseball Farm Report: Max Meyer, Edward Cabrera among stashable Marlins

Starting pitching hasn't really been much of a problem for the Miami Marlins to this point, as the club has the seventh-best team ERA in baseball (3.32). Pablo Lopez has been all but untouchable, Sandy Alcantara is excellent as expected and the Jesus Luzardo breakout appears to be underway. Trevor Rogers was roughed up early in the season, but he's coming off five scoreless frames in his most recent appearance.

Elieser Hernandez is basically the one weak spot in Miami's rotation at the moment, the only guy at risk of demotion — and it just so happens this team's farm system is loaded with potential replacements.

In case you hadn't heard, Max Meyer has been dealing. Have a look at this filth:

Max Meyer fanned seven -- including rehabbing Ronald Acuña Jr. twice -- for the @JaxShrimp.



The No. 3 @Marlins prospect (and MLB No. 34) has 27 K's over his first 19 2/3 innings of 2022. pic.twitter.com/UAYpSSDLWl — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 24, 2022

Meyer has struck out 39 batters over 31.2 innings, allowing just 18 hits and six earned runs for Triple-A Jacksonville. He simply doesn't have much left to prove in the minors. His fastball can reach the high-90s and his slider is pure cruelty. Meyer is only rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues at the moment, but he's worth stashing pretty much everywhere. He has a clear shot at achieving fantasy relevance immediately, whenever he gets the call.

We should probably mention the fact that Edward Cabrera has been terrific as well, and it's entirely possible he'd get recalled before Meyer arrives. Cabrera threw five scoreless innings for the Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, striking out six. He's highly stashable as well. Cabrera has a rich arsenal and projects as a serious fantasy contributor.

Henry Davis on the move

Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, is headed to Double-A Altoona after feasting in Greensboro over the season's first month. Davis has slashed .341/.450/.585 with five homers and five steals in six attempts. Not bad for a player at any position, but particularly notable for a catching prospect. Pittsburgh is very likely gonna do their usual thing and keep Davis in the minors months longer than whatever seems necessary, so there's no need to excitedly stash him. Still, his promotion is a nice sign.

If you're Corbin Carroll, all you do is launch bombs

Diamondbacks outfield prospect Corbin Carroll has crushed four homers over his last two games at Double-A, raising his season slash to .326/.458/.695. He's up to nine bombs and 16 XBHs, plus he's drawn 19 walks in 24 games. Carroll missed nearly all of the 2021 season following shoulder surgery, but he's thriving now for Amarillo.

ARE YOU SERIOUS, @corbin_carroll



4 HR IN 6 AB 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rAkMWkAqRy — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) May 8, 2022

Carroll has swiped eight bags in nine attempts already, so he's beginning to look like an every-category contributor.

Ken Waldichuk whiffs a dozen

Double-A hitters simply can't touch Yankees prospect Ken Waldichuk. He tossed another 5.0 no-hit scoreless innings on Sunday, striking out 12 batters. The lefty is now up to 40 Ks in just 23.2 innings this season and his WHIP is 0.80.

Waldichuk probably needs a new challenge, soon. He's vicious. Currently quite unfair.

Nolan Gorman and Moises Gomez, still crushing

Here's some easy opposite-field power from Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman ...

1 swing, 1 homer.



No. 2 @Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman jumpstarted the @memphisredbirds' bats with his 12th roundtripper of the year: pic.twitter.com/x6QBW5HRA5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 8, 2022

... who's hit a dozen homers in 26 games for Memphis while producing an OPS of 1.053. Gorman cleared the fence 25 times in 119 games in the high minors last year, so there's nothing fluky about this season's power. Juan Yepez has transitioned to the big leagues without much trouble, so here's hoping Gorman won't be far behind.

The Cards also have a guy at Double-A Springfield who's blasted 14 homers thus far, so this system is clearly not light on pop. Moises Gomez has been on an absurd tear:

Stop us if you've heard this before... Moisés Gómez goes yard.



The @Cardinals prospect belts his MiLB/MLB-leading 14th HR for the @Sgf_Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/5AzXudhaIv — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 6, 2022

Bubba Thompson, master thief

We'd like to alert you to the fact that Bubba Thompson has a pair of 3-steal games this month and currently leads the PCL with 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts. He's also batting .356 with three homers and seven XBHs, so there's a lot to like in Thompson's profile. Twelve different major league teams haven't swiped 14 bags yet this year, so the Texas outfielder has definitely emerged as a prospect of interest.