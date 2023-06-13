Fantasy Baseball Farm Report: Christian Encarnacion-Strand is the next must-add Reds prospect

Ridiculous as it may seem, the best hitting prospect in the Reds organization maybe isn't in the majors just yet.

Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain have feasted since arriving in Cincinnati, and it's entirely possible Christian Encarnacion-Strand will eventually match or exceed their level of production. He's been almost cartoonishly great at Louisville this season, slashing .362/.427/.735 with 17 bombs and 31 extra-base hits over 42 games. His power will play pretty much anywhere:

CES hates games with no runs so much, he decided to launch one 443 feet to break the tie.



What a guy❗️ pic.twitter.com/MrBvVs61Yi — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) June 10, 2023

Here's another unreal moonshot from the archives:

Oh my, Christian Encarnacion-Strand! Where did this ball land? pic.twitter.com/O5WmjUSeQp — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2023

At Great American Ball Park, one of the game's most hitter-friendly environments, Encarnacion-Strand could be simply unfair. He's gone 13-for-24 with three homers, nine RBI and six walks in his last five games. He doesn't seem to require much additional seasoning. He's been mauling non-strikes this season to a pretty wild extent too, so there might just be some Vlad Sr. in his game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever he arrives in the big leagues, CES should immediately find himself in the heart of the order for the Reds, likely as the primary designated hitter. Kevin Newman's playing time is clearly at risk and Tyler Stephenson should lose easy access to DH at-bats.

By the end of the month (if not sooner), this team's lineup is going to be a party.

Luis Matos mashing in Sacramento

Giants outfield prospect Luis Matos has homered five times in his last five games for Triple-A Sacramento, raising his season slash to .348/.415/.548 across two levels. He's stolen 15 bases and delivered 23 XBHs, including nine home runs. A collection of vets are currently blocking his path to the majors, but he definitely seems capable of contributing if or when an opportunity finds him. The recent power surge may overstate his pop just a bit, but it's not unreasonable to think he can be a 15/20 guy down the road.

Advertisement

Jack Leiter doing ace-like things

Ever since the calendar flipped to May, Rangers prospect Jack Leiter has been dealing at Double-A Frisco. He's pitched 36.0 innings over his last seven starts, striking out 47 batters while delivering a 2.50 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Here's a taste:

Jack Leiter notches a career-high 10 K's.



The @Rangers' No. 4 prospect retires 14 of the first 15 batters he faces in a quality start for @RidersBaseball. pic.twitter.com/YL6wNBrRd3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 18, 2023

This feels like progress for the Vanderbilt legend following a mostly messy 2022 season, a year in which his prospect stock cratered.

Advertisement

Emmet Sheehan levels up

Emmet Sheehan and his eye-popping numbers are headed to Triple-A Oklahoma City where, if he continues to embarrass opposing hitters, he could force his way to a needy Dodgers rotation. Sheehan's performance at Tulsa has been silly this season: 53.1 IP, 88 K, 1.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP. His fastball can reach the upper-90s while his changeup and slider both seem kinda cruel. If he makes his way to LA this season, he'll be worth a flier.

We should note that Landon Knack also earned a promotion to OKC after producing stats to rival Sheehan's in the Texas League. Knack has struck out 61 batters while issuing 12 walks over 57.1 innings, producing a WHIP of 0.94 and ERA of 2.20. File away the name for later use.

Tyler Soderstrom is surging

Oakland's top prospect, Tyler Soderstrom, got off to a slow start in April, but he's hit .274 since May 1 and he's up to 14 homers on the season after going deep over the weekend:

Soderstrom kicks off the 7th with a BOMB 💣 pic.twitter.com/lUs7iJF3tc — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) June 11, 2023

(Love to see a pitcher sky-point on a 400-plus-foot shot crushed to dead-center.)

Advertisement

Soderstrom is of particular interest because he's split his time between backstop and first base. Catchers with 20-plus homer pop are always welcome to enter the game.

Michael Busch, gone (to Triple-A) but not forgotten

No, Michael Busch's MLB cameo earlier this season did not last long. But let the record show that he has been blazing-hot at the plate, going 13-for-26 last week with three homers and a .533 OBP. Just look at this easy power:

All eyes on Michael Busch!



The No. 3 @Dodgers prospect hits his third homer in four games for the @okc_dodgers over the batter's eye: pic.twitter.com/GnIH0phPdo — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 12, 2023

Busch is now hitting .310/.427/.518 for OKC with 22 XBHs in 43 games. He doesn't offer speed, but he hit 32 homers in the high minors last year and he absolutely lives on base.