Fantasy baseball drops you should consider despite the brandname

With many high-end prospects making their Major League debut in recent weeks, roster space is at an all-time premium in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball leagues. And at the same time, we have managers who need bench space to speculate on potential closers while also streaming their starting pitchers and keeping a couple helpful bats on the bench. The roster crunch leads to tough decisions, with some managers dropping players who previously seemed like roster locks.

The players listed below are all over-rostered in Yahoo leagues. Please note that I’m not recommending dropping them in all formats. But in certain league sizes and on teams with certain roster construction, their membership is no longer necessary.

Robbie Ray (SP, Seattle Mariners, 96 percent rostered)

Ray is still a major asset in the strikeouts category, but he has thus far been a hindrance in ERA (4.97) and WHIP (1.32). And his struggles can’t be blamed on bad luck (.292 BABIP). Those in 8-team leagues and some 10-team formats should consider him a streamer rather than a roster lock.

Carlos Correa (SS, Minnesota Twins, 94 percent)

I viewed Correa as overvalued during draft season and nothing has changed in my eyes. The career .277 hitter is helpful in batting average but doesn’t make a massive impact. He doesn’t steal bases, his power skills are merely respectable, and he is off to a slow start this year.

Carlos Correa isn't an easy drop in fantasy baseball leagues, but he's been a disappointment so far this season. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Aroldis Chapman (RP, New York Yankees, 94 percent)

Managers who are not desperate for saves can consider sending Chapman to waivers. The right-hander may not reclaim his closer’s role when he returns from the IL. And if he does get another ninth-inning shot, he may not have the skills to keep the job.

Anthony Rendon (3B, Los Angeles Angels, 91 percent)

I’m not sure why fantasy managers are still fascinated with Rendon. Since the outset of the 2020 season, he has hit .256 with 20 homers and two steals. The 2019 version of Rendon is not coming back, and it is time to move on in many 10-team leagues.

Freddy Peralta (SP, Milwaukee Brewers, 87 percent)

I know many sharp fantasy baseball minds who have already released Peralta from their teams. The right-hander is a difference-maker when healthy, but he has no timetable for his return from a shoulder strain. Managers who do not have IL room should consider sending him to waivers.

Charlie Morton (SP, Atlanta Braves, 87 percent)

Morton is 38 years old, suffered a broken leg during the 2021 postseason and owns awful ratios (5.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP). His strikeout and walk rates have trended in the wrong direction this year, and although he was effective last season, Morton wasn’t good in 2020 (4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP). Streaming his roster slot in 10-team leagues is a good idea.

Javier Baez (2B/SS, Detroit Tigers, 87 percent)

Because Baez rarely draws walks, he has tremendously low fantasy value when he isn’t hitting well. Such has been the case this season, when the infielder has batted .200 with a .235 OBP, three homers and one stolen base. Baez should be dropped in all 10-team leagues and could also be sent to waivers in some 12-team formats.

Noah Syndergaard (SP, Los Angeles Angels, 79 percent)

Syndergaard is nothing more than a streamer in 10-team leagues and likely deserves the same status in 12-team formats. His ratios are average (3.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP), and his strikeout total (30) is lower than that of some relievers.

Ian Anderson (SP, Atlanta Braves, 79 percent)

Anderson owns a FIP (4.68) that is even worse than his 4.53 ERA. His 1.39 WHIP is also hurting fantasy teams. Anderson has poor strikeout (19.6 percent) and walk (10.2 percent) rates, which provides little hope for an immediate turnaround. Dropping him right now in 10-team leagues is an easy decision.

Mark Melancon (RP, Arizona Diamondbacks, 76 percent)

You have to be very desperate for saves to roster a closer who owns a 6.87 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP while collecting just 11 strikeouts. Such is the case for with Melancon, who should be kept only in 12-team leagues with deep rosters.

Adley Rutschman (C, Baltimore Orioles, 65 percent)

I’m not sure that Rutschman is ready, and I don’t want to use my 2022 fantasy teams to find out. The rookie hasn’t helped at all through his initial 14 games, hitting .145 with nary a homer nor an RBI. Your plan should be to grab Rutschman next year but use a veteran catcher for now.

Ranger Suarez (SP/RP, Philadelphia Phillies, 52 percent)

I have a hunch that in a few years we will look back on Suarez’s 2021 season as one of the strangest fantasy campaigns in memory. The left-hander came out of nowhere to dominate the opposition (1.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) but has ran out of luck this year, returning to being a below-average pitcher (4.42 ERA, 1.47 WHIP). I don’t see a summer resurgence in the offing, which means that he can be dropped in all 12-team leagues.