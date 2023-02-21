Fantasy Baseball 2023 Rankings: Top 40 third basemen

Taking a look at our top 10 third basemen for the 2023 fantasy baseball draft season, you'll find a ton of star power. The Cleveland Guardians' superstar, Jose Ramirez, stands at the top. Lest we forget, Ramirez was one of Aaron Judge's early, worthy challengers for the 2022 AL MVP award (before it became a two-man race between Judge and Shohei Ohtani).

Jose Ramirez was one of 2022's fantasy heroes. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bobby Witt Jr. (already en route to becoming a power-speed star for the Royals) and Manny Machado (a major challenger for the 2022 NL MVP award) follow Ramirez in the rankings. Rafael Devers, Austin Riley, Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman litter the top 10, too; all established guys with varying degrees of fantasy value. Max Muncy, eligible at both 3B and 2B, is expected to have a bounce-back season in 2023.

Of course, if you count up all those players mentioned, you'll only end up with nine names — where's the 10th?

Enter the kid: Baltimore Orioles top prospect, Gunnar Henderson — the No. 1 prospect in all of MLB!

Here's what Yahoo Sports' baseball writer Zach Crizer had to say about Henderson:

"There aren’t a lot of holes to poke in his game. A marvelous 2022 that vaulted him from intriguing Double-A bat to AL Rookie of the Year favorite showed his potential for 30 homers, a .275 average, at least a few steals and solid defense at a difficult position."

That sounds like a third baseman worthy of being in the top 10 at his position, regardless of his age (he'll turn just 22 in 2023). And as we saw with Witt Jr. in 2022 and Riley before him, the rookies tend to make a fantasy difference at the hot corner!

Check out our full third basemen draft rankings for 2023 below:

